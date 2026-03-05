The Kansas City Chiefs have done a good job of finding the right players for their team in the NFL Draft. This upcoming draft should be one that the Chiefs hit out of the park. Not only do they have a pick inside the top 10, they now have another first-round pick.

The Chiefs will have two picks early on, and that could set them up well for next season. No matter where they are picking from, the Chiefs always seem to find the best player and it has worked out for them in previous drafts.

Over the last few drafts, general manager Brett Veach and the Chiefs' front office have done a good job of making sure they do their homework on all the prospects that are coming out of college and into the NFL.

The Chiefs have been one of the better drafting teams in the league over the last few drafts. For the Chiefs, they will look to do that once again. It is all about going after their biggest needs and finding the best player that fits that scheme.

The Chiefs spent last week at the NFL Scouting Combine looking at all the talent that will be available in the 2026 NFL Draft. They got a better look and idea of what players are coming into the NFL. They got to see some on the field, and they conducted interviews with prospects that they believe they could get in April. That is something that is huge for the Chiefs as they are looking to fill up the holes they have on their roster, and they want to get back to the playoffs next season.

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated recently gave his post-combine mock draft and he has the Chiefs getting help for Patrick Mahomes on the offensive side of the ball. This time, the Chiefs will be taking another wide receiver in the first round. This is a great and interesting pick for the Chiefs.

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6–11): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

"Kansas City will hope one of the draft’s premier pass rushers slips down the board, but it’s also in a fine position to give Patrick Mahomes another weapon. Lemon, the Biletnikoff Award winner, didn’t do himself many favors at the combine, but his film warrants a top-10 pick. He’s an efficient, refined route runner who creates space and has the post-catch playmaking to turn short receptions into long gains."

