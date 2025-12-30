Chiefs Have Clear Advantage Heading into Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs will be rolling it out one last time for the 2025 NFL season. The Chiefs want to end their season off with a bang. The Chiefs will travel West to take on their AFC West long-time rival, the Las Vegas Raiders.

As the Chiefs hit the road, they want to make sure they are ready and have the best game plan heading into this game. They are coming off a rough loss in Week 17, and this coaching staff usually does well following a loss.

This one is going to be interesting because of the storylines heading into this game. Many are trying to see if this game could be the last one for star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce had a lot of moments in Week 17 because it could have been the final time he plays at Arrowhead Stadium.

Heading into this week, that is going to be the conversation. And if it is, the Chiefs want to do everything they can to make sure they end his career off with a win against their biggest rival.

Chiefs Key for Week 18

Heading into this game, the Chiefs will have one great advantage. That is having extra days to get ready for this game. The Chiefs are coming off their Week 17 loss that happened on Christmas Day on Thursday Night.

The Chiefs had the mini bye and now will come into Week 18 fully rested and have a chance to finish off the season with a win. This is a key heading into this game and that could be the difference.

That gives this coaching staff more time to study the film and give their players the right treatment to get ready. It is big for the Chiefs' backup players because a lot of them will see time in this game. Having that extra time to get ready for this game is key.

Who knows who is going to play quarterback for the Chiefs, but this extra time is always good for any quarterback, especially for one who has not played a lot in a season.

Whatever happens, one thing we know is that the season will end for the Chiefs. And heading into the offseason, they are going to need to change some things. If they do not, they will be in the same position next season as they are right now.

