Mahomes Explains How He’s Adjusting to Defenses Blitzing More Often
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke to reporters prior to Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs (1-2) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
On Matt Nagy’s comments that the Chiefs were holding him accountable for the deep ball:
“I think just with the guys that we have, I've kind of put it on myself to give guys chances down the field. And even though we haven't performed offensively as a whole, I think the entire year so far, as far as efficient and scoring points the way we want to, we've kind of made an emphasis to give guys chances down the field to make plays.
“And guys have made those plays. And so that started in training camp; that started in OTAs … I told guys to hold me accountable, and I wanted to hold myself accountable that I give the guys a chance to make plays, and they're proven that they can make them.”
On winding up before launching passes:
“Yeah, I mean it's still something that I have to continue to get better and better at. I think that there's more opportunities to make these plays in the games and these first few weeks. But I think it just gives me the confidence when guys like Tyquan (Thornton) come down with the catch they did, that. I can keep forcing the ball down the field and let them try to make plays, and we'll continue to get better and better at that, as well as with the rest of the offense. But I mean, it's always super exciting when you get a chance to throw the ball down the field.”
On developing chemistry with different receivers, without Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice:
“Yeah, I mean, obviously there's things here and there that you have to work on. But I think more than anything, the guys are putting the work in during the week. And so I think for us, at the end of the day, whenever we start getting these guys back, like Xavier and Rashee, when he gets back, it's going to make us even better because guys had to step up, and they have.
“And they've stepped up and made plays, and you've seen Hollywood (Brown), you've seen JuJu (Smith-Schuster), you've seen Tyquan all step up into their roles and have even bigger roles within the offense. And so, we'll continue to get better and better and better as the season goes, but it'll be an important week this week.”
On the consistency of JuJu Smith-Schuster:
“Yeah, I mean, first, he's kind of like the leader of those guys, man. I mean, he's someone who's been there and done it, you know? He's won the Super Bowl, he's had big 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He's kind of been in all different types of offenses, and so he can be that guy that they can lean on, they can ask questions to.
“And then I think he does a great job when his number gets called in the game to make the plays happen, and being available whenever I need someone to throw to, and has a good feel for the defenses and what the defenses are presenting. And so, he's someone that's super important to that room, just in general. But he’s stepped up whenever we needed him to these first few weeks, and made plays happen.”
On what signs he’s seen that the offense is close to taking off, especially during the second half:
“Yeah, I think just the execution. You know, we cleaned up our execution. I got the ball out. I made the right decisions, made the right throws. I think that’s the most important thing, is like just making the throws. You know, making the throws whenever they're there, getting the ball out of my hand, letting guys make plays happen.
“And I did that in the second half. And I mean, the only drive that we didn't score was the one where I missed Tyquan. So, I mean, it just proves if you make the throws that the offense can be productive and can have the progress that we want. I just gotta go out there and make the plays happen.”
On adjusting to being blitzed more often:
“Yeah, I mean, I think you see that we were able to throw the ball down the field a little bit more now because of that, but I think it's just a product of the teams that we played, and them testing our young offensive linemen. But I think our offensive line has done a great job of picking up those blitzes and giving me opportunities, and that's why you've been able to see some of these deep shots down the field.
“And you got to be able to execute and show that, showcase that you can hit those throws. And as you do that, they'll adjust. And then we have to adjust as well. And so that's what's beautiful about the NFL, is you have to be able to adjust on the fly and make things happen.”
And how much input he has in Andy Reid’s gameplans and plays called during games:
“Yeah. I mean, Coach Reid gives me kind of free roam, if I don't like plays to tell him; he'll take them out of there. And we do a good job. They communicate with me throughout the week. I mean, it starts yesterday or even the day before, Monday, of just kind of talking about stuff that they're thinking about, and then I communicate kind of what I'm seeing.
“And then I trust in Coach Reid that he'll make the gameplan, though, the way that he has done for a long time now. And he always makes great ones. And so, I think more than anything, is trusting in him and then telling him whenever I'm not feeling the play, that I'm not feeling
On how that trust has evolved over time:
“I mean, stuff evolves for sure, just because I've seen more and more defenses and know the team more and more, know what we're trying to do. I think, more than anything, I think the trust that he has with me has gotten even more and more just throughout the years. And a lot of those times, especially when I go to the sideline there before, like a timeout, or kind of like the review with the Tyquan play, and then we talk about it, and I tell my play that I like, he'll call it.
“And he has that trust in me, that I'm seeing it right out on the football field, and that he gives me the chance to go out there and make it happen.”
On having Rashee Rice back in the building:
“It's huge. You know, I think just having a guy that you work with every single week, all training camp, all offseason, and then having him back in the building. He always has a smile on his face, and you can tell the guys, they like him, kind of like JuJu. He's kind of been one of those guys that's been here, and he's won the Super Bowl, and even though he's young, he can kind of be a leader for those guys in the room, of how we work and how we get after things.
“And so, obviously he can't practice, but he can be in the meetings and listening to the stuff that we're working on, and it definitely gives a boost to the whole receiving room and the whole offense.”
On what he discusses with officials on the field during games:
“Yeah, I think more than anything, they're just communicating different things that you're seeing and you might ask, kind of like the alignment stuff, or like the motion-type things and timings and stuff like that, just making sure that we're doing everything the right way and doing everything the way that we're supposed to.
“And so, that's stuff that we continue to get better and better at. But just keep an open dialogue, because those guys are trying to make the game go as smoothly as possible, and want us to go out there and let the players dictate the game. And so, we try to just have that open communication with them. And I think that's kind of like every QB in the league, is that you have those communications like that.”
On gaining more balance on offense, running the ball with more effectiveness, especially against a Ravens defense ranked 30th against the run:
“Yeah. I mean, we want to be balanced; I think every team in the NFL does. And I thought this last week, we did a better job of running the ball, and I thought the offensive line did a good job of in the run blocking together. And the chemistry building between them.
“And I know that you saw Monday night the Ravens. But they're a prideful group, man. I don't think they're going to be very happy with the film, and they're going to come out with the mentality of stopping the run. So, it'll be a great test for us.
“And so, it'll be important to be able to go out there and be able to run the football and then be able to pass off of it, will be important to us. Stay balanced and go up against a team that's gonna be as hungry as we are. So, it'll be a great football game this weekend.”
On whether his trust in his offensive line has grown, giving him more confidence in the deep ball:
“One hundred percent. I mean, I think that that's been huge. This last defensive line that we played (the Giants) had all type of first-rounders, all type of talent. And I love the offensive line. Did a great job of giving me time to throw the ball down the field, and set my feet. You can tell I’m a little bit more calm because I understand that these guys can protect and they can give me time to make these throws.
“And I'll continue to get better and better at that and try to make some of these throws more accurate down the field. And instead of hitting one to two a game, making that three to four, and then five to six. … And so, I'm just excited for where this offense is going. I know it hasn't been the perfect product that we've put out there so far, but there's a lot of good, too.”
On his approach considering that the Ravens’ offense leads the league with 37.0 points/game:
“Yeah, I think for us, we got to start faster. I think every game we've kind of said that; we haven't really gotten to do that. And we were moving the ball early in the game last week, but we were settling with field goals. And when we play teams that are really good, have dynamic quarterbacks like the Ravens, you got to turn those into touchdowns, and that that will not only put pressure on them, but it unleashes Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) to be able to do what he wants to do.
“And you always see when we get leads, he's great; he's a great finisher. He's a great closer, being able to give you different looks and stuff like that. And so, we got to take pressure off our defense and put pressure onto them by starting faster, and we can be better at that this week.”
On the backward pass to Isiah Pacheco:
“Yeah, I mean, I gotta see where I'm throwing before I throw it. You know, we call the play and you don't want those short completions in that two-minute-type tempo, and so you kind of take, we say, take the incompletion. So, I kind of had went to dirt it at his feet, and then seeing him as I was throwing it, obviously he was backwards. And that's why I knew immediately when I threw it.
“But you got to just see the guy before you throw it there. Obviously, I'm trying to throw it out to him in the flat and everything like that, but I got to see where he's at. He's trying to chip and give me time to throw the ball down the field. And so, luckily, I was able to get the ball back, and then the defense was able to get a huge stop for us there and into the half. But I got to be better at not just throwing it blindly, just kind of knowing where those guys are before I dirt at their feet.”
On missing intermediate passes, communication, and wanting some throws back:
“I would say the one that I for sure wanted back was the post one before the half. I knew that when Tyquan won, I knew that the backside guy had gotten held by the route that we had, the backside safety, and so I could probably put that ball out further. I threw it more across the field, but with the leverage that the corner had, I wish I'd thrown it further; let Tyquan just run underneath. It’s probably a touchdown if I do that.
“And then the one that was on the third and short, it's kind of just more of a miscommunication, just knowing that I would want to, if I had more time, I could have sold a little bit more. But it was a run play, so I didn’t want linemen downfield, and so I kind of wanted Tyquan, his eyes back a little bit earlier, but he sees the open space. And so that's just communication stuff that we can work on. And he's in a bigger role in the stuff that he hasn't done before. And so that'll be important. I mean, obviously we missed it, missed the touchdown. We still win the game. He'll learn from that. We'll hit it next time we get the opportunity.”
