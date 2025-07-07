Chiefs' Mahomes Has Chemistry To Build With WRs
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense must look completely different next season in terms of their passing attack. If many other NFL teams are going to fear the Chiefs' offense, it will be because they can complete the long ball down the field to score points fast. The Chiefs have been missing that for the last few seasons, but in 2025, they want to get it back in their playbook.
The Chiefs' offense looks to get back to its normal self in 2025. The Chiefs' offseason last season was not good, and they lacked a lot of chemistry on the field. No matter what they did, they could not find a groove all of last season. And even at that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to lead them to the Super Bowl. No, if they have a better offense in 2025, it can be unstoppable.
One thing that Mahomes still has to do with his offense and his weapons is build that chemistry. A lot of moving pieces will be new on the offense next season. Even with the players that are coming back,
Mahomes has not been able to build the chemistry that he wants because they were injured last season. Mahomes wants to be better, and having a good understanding of how his teammates work is key.
"The No. 1 roles didn’t come immediately because, well, they couldn’t come immediately," said Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. "Rice and Worthy had just arrived in Kansas City and didn’t know the playbook, didn’t entirely know what to expect in the NFL and didn’t even really know the quarterback."
"Which offers a direct contrast this offseason."
"Last month, with the Chiefs in a similar stage of summer work, Patrick Mahomes called a play during mandatory minicamp, and it prompted a verbal “fight” among their wide receivers. That was Hollywood Brown’s tongue-in-cheek word, not mine."
"The receivers knew the play, knew every route assignment within it and therefore had a pretty good idea of where Mahomes would look to throw the ball.
Thus, the fight."
“Let me get that one,” Brown said of the exchange in the huddle. “Let me get this one."
"The familiarity is the difference. The Chiefs are a couple of weeks shy of packing up for training camp in St. Joseph."
"For three seasons, that “training” has most accurately defined teaching top-of-the-depth-chart wide receivers the basic components of the offense. A playbook training, if you will."
"The Chiefs were educating their wide receivers on snap counts. Some of them had rarely even huddled in college. This year? It’s an opportunity not to simply pass out the playbook but rather to expand it. They already have."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.