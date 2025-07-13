Patrick Mahomes Gets Real About An 18-Game NFL Season
Over the years, the Kansas City Chiefs have played in several games, both during the regular season and in the playoffs. While the rest of the National Football League all play a bare minimum of 17 games during the regular season, the Chiefs have been fortunate enough to play more into the playoffs.
With the 2025 campaign looming around the corner, the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are looking to get things fine-tuned during training camp, which is set to get underway on July 21. With football activities only set to increase from now until Week 18 of the regular season, every player in the NFL must be ready for another grueling season.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sees the popularity that the league has grown to, and in response, adding an extra game to the schedule could be on the agenda in the future. At a pre-Super Bowl press conference, Goodell made it known what could be in store for the future of the NFL.
“If we do, 18 and 2 might be a possibility,” Goodell said. “We know fans love football and they want more football. But we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart with the balance and how we deal with that.”
Mahomes was recently asked his opinion on the potential of having an 18-game regular season in the future, and made his feelings on the matter very clear.
"I think that you'd have to find a way to have more bye weeks, more time spread out," Mahomes said. "Because, I mean, you've seen the amount of injuries that have kind of piled up there at the end of seasons, and you want to have the best players playing in the biggest games," Mahomes said in an interview with CNBC's Alex Sherman.
"If there were a way to get to 18 games, I'm not -- I'm not a big fan of it -- but if there were a way, I think you got to add some bye weeks in there to give more time for guys' bodies."
Seeing that the Chiefs often play in more football games than other franchises (when making the playoffs), Mahomes' stance on the topic makes sense, not only for his body, but for the bodies of his teammates.
