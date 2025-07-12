Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Gives His Two Cents on Arrowhead Stadium
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs, has become one of the most iconic stadiums in the world of professional sports. With the Chiefs winning three straight AFC Championships and bringing glory to the franchise, the historic stadium has created its fair share of memories.
Arrowhead Stadium opened back in 1972 and has been the home for the Chiefs ever since. However, with recent developments, the stadium could be on its last leg, depending on which way the franchise CEO, Clark Hunt, and franchise president, Mark Donovan, lean in stadium discussions.
As recently reported, Chiefs president Mark Donovan requested an extension last month in a letter to Kansas Senate president Ty Masterson. The request was met, giving the Chiefs until June 30, 2026, to decide on whether or not they will be moving the franchise from Kansas City, Missouri, to Kansas City, Kansas.
While the request hasn't sat well with Missouri lawmakers, the Chiefs have a vision for the future home of their franchise. Hunt has a desire to build a dome over Arrowhead Stadium, but if that isn't an option on the table, the franchise now has a year to decide to cross state lines.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made a ton of memories at Arrowhead Stadium. Most recently, Mahomes and company punched their ticket to their third straight Super Bowl appearance, with confetti falling perfectly for pictures.
When asked about his take on the state of Arrowhead, the two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion revealed that he has a special place in his heart for Arrowhead Stadium.
"It’s really out of my control, ”Mahomes said to CNBC's Alex Sherman. “But I think Arrowhead is a special place. It’s a special place that doesn’t come around a lot of times. It’s my favorite place to play in the NFL -- not just because it’s my team, but you can feel the history of it when you play.”
Mahomes is likely to be a Chief for his entire career, and while he may not have a say in the decision, it must feel insane to think that the historic stadium you call home may not be the place you call home by the time he decides to retire.
