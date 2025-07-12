Mahomes and Hurts Tie in Interesting Top 5 Ranking
The two quarterbacks that squared off in Super Bowl LIX once again find themselves linked to one another. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts are two of the best quarterbacks the NFL has to offer, and it shows.
Mahomes and Hurts have played against one another twice during the regular season and twice during the playoffs. With Week 2 of the 2025 campaign set to be the Super Bowl LIX rematch, the Chiefs and Mahomes will look to land a victory over the team that embarrassed them 40-22 this February.
However, ahead of the new season, Mahomes and Hurts found themselves neck and neck in a recent CBS Sports Top 5 ranking created by Cody Benjamin. The ranking is for the NFL's five best on-field superheroes entering the 2025 season, where both Mahomes and Hurts tie for spot five.
"Neither Hurts nor Mahomes may be everyone's cup of tea as increasingly rugged rather than aesthetically marvelous leaders, but they adapt to the moment when it matters most," Benjamin wrote.
"The former is an admitted 'old soul' who refuses to emit anything but an old-fashioned work ethic; he's been knocked down on the biggest stages only to crawl back and conquer them. And with two championship-level Super Bowl performances in the last three years, Hurts makes the Eagles fly due primarily to his unfazed poise."
"Mahomes, on the other hand, once set a standard for superhuman production as a big-play machine, only to evolve into more of a calculated -- you might even say Clark Kent-ian -- winner of more recent seasons."
Getting compared to Superman's alter ego only elevates Mahomes' status going into the new season. Having shown Superman tendencies in the past, if the Chiefs want to be crowned AFC West division winners for the 10th consecutive year in a row, Mahomes will have to be seemingly untouchable in the pocket.
With an improved offensive line assembled this offseason, the hope for the Chiefs organization is for youngsters to show growth at their offensive line positions, while keeping Mahomes protected at all costs.
One way for Mahomes to show off his superhuman quarterback abilities is to will the Chiefs back to their fourth straight Super Bowl appearance. Which happens to already be a goal on the agenda for the entire Kansas City roster.
