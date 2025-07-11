Analyst Breaks Down Why Chiefs' Mahomes is 2025's Best QB
Ahead of the 2025 NFL campaign, several analysts have begun to reveal who they believe the best and the worst quarterbacks are for the upcoming campaign. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes often finds himself near the top of rankings, but isn't widely believed to be the best quarterback ahead of 2025.
The typical top three quarterbacks being thrown around as the best quarterbacks going into the new year are Mahomes, reigning MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. However, when it comes down to how one analyst sees it, Mahomes is the clear best option.
Nick Wright recently revealed his quarterbacks tier list ahead of the new season, and at the top of the mountain sat Chiefs' Mahomes. While Mahomes has a case in being the best quarterback ahead of the new season, the way that Wright lays out his explanation makes it hard to dispute.
"The best quarterback in football, the guy who's been to the last three Super Bowls and again, he is judged against the best version of himself and all the other quarterbacks are judged the worst version of Mahomes, who they can't beat him either, except for Jalen Hurts," Wright said on First Things First.
Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles took down the Chiefs in commanding fashion in the Super Bowl, and yet, when it comes to the discussions, analysts have a hard time placing Hurts in the same category as the three quarterbacks previously listed, who received a majority of the votes.
Mahomes has proven that even with a bad offensive line, which he had last season, resulting in him getting sacked a career-high 36 times, he can will the Chiefs to the playoffs. Most recently, Mahomes has been a factor in the Chiefs' appearances in the last three Super Bowls.
Mahomes hasn't played the way how the NFL fanbase has become accustomed to over the last two seasons. But now, with a Super Bowl loss hanging over the franchise's head, it's easy to believe that the Chiefs will be back in the playoffs again with Mahomes leading the charge in dominant fashion
The Chiefs made it a priority of theirs to address and reinforce the offensive line, and with returning receivers and a plan to be more explosive on offense, Mahomes has all the tools at his disposal to be successful in 2025.
