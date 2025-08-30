How Chiefs WR Depth Has Shaken Up
The Kansas City Chiefs looked good in the preseason. Most of their top players looked like they were in mid-season form. It is something they wanted to do and show. The Chiefs had been hard at work all offseason long. From the start of the offseason program till now, they have not missed a beat. It is showing up at training camp and giving it their all, then going out on the field and proving that they are here to stay and that they are coming.
One position group that must be better is on the offensive side of the ball. That is the wide receiver group. That group struggled all last season to stay healthy and to be productive on the field. That has to change this season, if the Chiefs have any thoughts of holding another Super Bowl trophy. That is something the Chiefs have talked about all offseason long, and they made sure that they made it clear this offseason.
The Chiefs will bring back some familiar faces at the wide receiver position this season. It is something that can help the Chiefs with the chemistry they have with their receivers. Now with a full training camp under their belt, if they stay healthy, it is going to be a lot of wonders for the Chiefs. One thing that the Chiefs are going to have to overcome is Rashee Rice's six-game suspension that he received earlier this week.
Chiefs Wide Receiver Room
"I just wish they had one normal receiver," said Matt Harmon of Yahoo Sports. "I am sorry, I know people love these guys. I just wish they had one X receiver line up on the boundary and beat press man coverage, and they just do not have that guy ... I think the key with this is how good can this offensive line be because I think that is a trickle down effect to the wide receiver room."
"I think if the offensive line can actually take the step forward, I think that gives Patrick Mahomes, like a half-second if not a full second longer, to feel a little more comfortable in the pocket. That, to me, is how they access Xavier Worthy downfield stuff. Those two guys were reading two different sheets of music last season."
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion on the Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).