Patrick Mahomes Doubted Once More
The Kansas City Chiefs possess arguably the best quarterback in the National Football League since becoming a starter in 2018 in Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has added several accolades to his resume and it's shown in the amount of success the Chiefs have had since.
The Chiefs ended up losing the Super Bowl last season, but that doesn't mean that Mahomes isn't one of the best quarterbacks in the league any longer. Going into the new season, several have predicted that Mahomes won't be the best quarterback at the season's beginning or season's end.
Mahomes has been ranked below the likes of reigning MVP Josh Allen, as well as Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, as the best quarterback going into 2025, but once the season begins, the lightshow in Kansas City will begin from Mahomes' arm. The revenge tour will be in full swing for Kansas City this season.
It's easy to base predictions on last year's performance, but as we have seen in the past, Mahomes is consistent and impressive when the season gets underway. Last season, Mahomes held the seventh-most passing yards in the league with 3,928, falling shy of 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career.
NFL.com's Projection
In a recent projection for the 2025 season surrounding stat leaders in 11 major categories, written by Cynthia Frelund, Mahomes doesn't crack a single first-place rank in the quarterback categories. Instead, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow takes the cake in major categories over Mahomes and several other top QBs in the league.
- Frelund projects Burrow to secure 4,854 passing yards this season with the Bengals and has Mahomes securing himself 4,604, which would rank him third, just behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
- Frelund also projects that Burrow will throw the most touchdowns this season with 39, surpassing Mahomes by three. Mahomes threw for 26 touchdowns last season, but hasn't surpassed the 30 mark since 2022, when he recorded 41.
Whether it be doubting Mahomes in being the best quarterback in the league based on last year's statistics alone, or predicting he won't have the most touchdowns in 2025, it will only light a fire underneath the two-time MVP.
