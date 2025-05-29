Patrick Mahomes Will Still Be the Key For The Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the National Football League, and he has been in that spot for a long time. But Mahomes knows all that, and it doesn't matter what people are saying about him. When he plays, all he cares about is getting his team to the Super Bowl and winning it. And last season, that was not the case, and this year, he will be looking for revenge.
That is one thing that is going to make the Chiefs a dangerous team next season. You even have people counting out the Chiefs from going back and making a deep run to the playoffs. The Chiefs have been counted out before in previous years and have gone on to win the Super Bowl the following year. But heading into the 2025 season, a lot of people do not see the Chiefs as that dominant team.
And that will be another motivational thing that the Chiefs can use all of next season. That bad taste in their mouth from losing the Super Bowl last season will remain there all next season. The Chiefs want to get back to the big game, and Mahomes does it the best, especially after coming off a disappointing finish to the season last year.
All eyes will be on Mahomes each week next season and he can have another MVP season.
"Before he even turns 30 in September, Patrick Mahomes is Pro Football Hall of Fame-bound and building a fine case toward being the best there ever was. But he’s still three MVP awards from matching Peyton Manning’s five and four Super Bowl wins from equaling Tom Brady’s seven. And while his greatness transcends stats, it’s also true that for a variety of reasons his once-mind boggling numbers have diminished the last few seasons," said The Kansas City Star.
"The Chiefs finished just 15th in points scored in 2023 and 2024; last season Mahomes experienced his career low in yards a game (245.5) and per completion (10), matched a career low with 26 touchdown passes and was sacked a career-high 36 times."
"Pivotal injuries to Hollywood Brown and Rice absolutely were part of that, as was the absurd left tackle issue. But part of it has been the mindset of Mahomes. He’ll be the first to tell you — as he did in a call with local media in April — that “we have to push the envelope” more and open the offense back up. A key is his own willingness to trust and let it fly without being reckless, a balance that defined him in the two MVP seasons as he averaged 45.5 TD passes and 12 interceptions."
"Yes, only so much can be established in the offseason, and it bears mention this was a point of emphasis a year ago. (Mahomes used the very term “push the envelope” in August.) But what I’m looking for in OTAs and camp is to see Mahomes let loose and get back to who he is."
"The Chiefs can scale that back as called for later, especially since improvement at left tackle remains to be seen. But extending the dynastic era (and Mahomes moving toward Manning and Brady) is going to require finding more ways to win than being carried by the defense again. And where better to see that than in a revival of what got this all started?
