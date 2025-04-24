Patrick Mahomes Sounds Off on How to Improve the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' most pressing issues were largely overlooked during last season, as the Chiefs battled to a 15-2 regular season. While many of those games were close, the Chiefs still won them. Winning cures all, and it certainly did for the Chiefs during the regular season.
Their success overshadowed the fact that the Chiefs had multiple roster issues, which were on full display in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes shared his thoughts on where the Chiefs can improve during the team's pre-draft press conference.
“There was opportunities in games for deep shots that I either didn’t take or we missed barely, and I think if we can get back to hitting some of those throws – we preached about this last offseason, it opens up the rest of the offense. That helps the run game, that helps the medium-pass game – everything. You want to get back to that, defenses are starting to creep up a little bit more, and force us to get back to the deep throws. We have to be versatile enough to be able to do both, hit the deep shots and hit the underneath stuff, and that’s when we’ll be at our best," Mahomes said.
During his time in the league and his rise to the top, Mahomes has undoubtedly seen many different types of defenses thrown his way to try to slow him and the Chiefs down. His familiarity with opposing defenses can be a blessing and a curse.
Mahomes noted that it is his job to do things correctly, regardless of how forward-thinking he may be on any given play. The Chiefs depend on Mahomes doing so.
“Yeah, in a sense. I mean, I think just this last year, especially – sometimes you give guys too much credit and knowing what the coverage is and how it’s supposed to be played, and you know what your reads are. At the same time, you still have to go through your progression, and that’s something that I have to continue to do.
"So, even if it’s a two-high coverage or whatever it is, there’s still chances for me to throw the ball down the field. I have to go through the progressions the right way and trust in the play call and trust in the protection, and that’s something that I’ll try to get back to this year and stuff that I have to continue to get better at," Mahomes said.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.