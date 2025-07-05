Patrick Mahomes Left Off List of Highest-Value Quarterbacks
Connecting the threads between ketchup, quarterbacks and fireworks on Independence Day.
Americans consume more ketchup on July 4 than any other day of the year. The condiment’s favorite fan might just be quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has a well-known affinity for the red product. And the fireworks might just be the debate that has dominated the summer so far: Is Mahomes the best quarterback in the league?
The latest branch in that debate came from Eric Edholm, the NFL.com draft expert who last week left Mahomes off his list of best quarterback draft values since the turn of the century. Edholm’s top-five list consisted of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Brock Purdy.
“Quarterback is a position that sits on a higher perch than any other,” Edholm explained, “and the definition of value can only be stretched so far. After all, a successful quarterback must be among the best 10 or 15 at their job in the league for an extended period, so it slims down the list of candidates.
“Yet, calling top-10 selections -- even in the case of 2017 10th overall choice Patrick Mahomes, whom the Chiefs traded up for -- true ‘value picks’ was just a bridge too far.”
The bridge too far, considering what Mahomes has accomplished over his first seven seasons as a starter, is leaving him off that list. The value gap between 10th overall and No. 1 in the first round is a Grand Canyon-sized chasm.
Consider that only three of the nine players drafted ahead of Mahomes in 2017, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett (No. 1), the Jets’ Jamal Adams (No. 6) and Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey (No. 8) earned at least one All-Pro selection. Would any of those three teams – including the Browns with the first-overall selection – pass up on Mahomes a second time given the opportunity to draft again?
Or, would the Bills even make the same trade to give the Chiefs that 10th-overall selection? In other words, would they give Mahomes to Kansas City again and repeat that year-long wait to draft Josh Allen?
Of course not. In hindsight, all those teams would’ve taken Mahomes in 2017.
And the value lost between the No. 1 and No. 10 choices is humongous. Chicago took Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 that year, and consider the ransom the Browns got from Jacksonville in April to give up the right to draft Travis Hunter at No. 2.
If the definition of value is getting the most for the least, three Super Bowl titles and five Super Bowl appearances in seven years as a starter is obviously worth at least the second-best value of the millennium, behind Tom Brady.
