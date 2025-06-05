Patrick Mahomes Has A New Primary WR Target
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made the game of football look easy throughout his career. Not only does he have a natural gift, but he is also one of, if not the best, quarterbacks playing in the National Football League going into the 2025 campaign.
Mahomes has had a ton of receivers since he took over the QB1 role back in 2018. While some have faded into the background, a consistent presence in Mahomes' passing game has been tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce and Mahomes have been the Chiefs' main duo for several years, but that could all come to a close in 2025.
Following a season in which Kelce looked to show his age, Mahomes and the Chiefs may need to consider running the offense through a new set of players. With the youthfulness in the Chiefs' wide receiving room, Mahomes has options to choose from.
So much so that in a recent ranking of the top quarterback/wide receiver duos going into the new season, Mahomes is listed alongside wide receiver Rashee Rice instead of Kelce. The two, according to PFF's Trevor Sikkema, sit as the 13th-best in the rankings.
"One might be surprised that it’s not Kelce who is tied to Mahomes," Sikkema wrote. "Through the first three games last year, Rice recorded 24 receptions (first in NFL), 288 yards (second) and two touchdowns before he got hurt, while Kelce posted just eight receptions, 69 yards and no touchdowns."
"Mahomes owns an elite 90.0 PFF passing grade when targeting Rice over the past two seasons, but he does have four turnover-worthy plays to match four big-time throws and a low average depth of target of just 5.1 yards."
Mahomes has already given praise to the recovery Rice has been able to achieve, as Rice looks to be 100% at the start of the season. If the main duo of Kelce and Mahomes is nearing the end, the transition from Kelce to Rice shouldn't make Chiefs Kingdom too upset.
If Rice is available to use to begin the season, the Chiefs will quickly prove to the rest of the NFL that the combination of Rice and Mahomes is a Top 10 duo.
