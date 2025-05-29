Travis Kelce Sounds Off on Team USA's Flag Football Quarterback
The National Football League has recently passed and announced that their players will be allowed to try out and participate for a spot on Team USA's flag football team for the 2028 Summer Olympics. A monumentally exciting page has been turned for the NFL.
"I think this news represents a great opportunity for the sport, for the NFL," Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters Tuesday following the announcement. "It's truly the next step in making NFL football and football a global sport for men and women of all ages and all opportunities across the globe. We think that's the right thing to do, and this is a big step in accomplishing that."
The Kansas City Chiefs have several players who have a high chance of cracking the Olympic roster come 2028, even those nearing the end of their careers currently. For example, tight end Travis Kelce seems excited about the idea, regardless of whether his time as a player in the NFL is coming to an end.
"Oh, man, I gotta get hip to the rules, man, so I can start to get ahead of the curve," Kelce said on his podcast New Heights.
Kelce is coming to the end of his current contract with the Chiefs, so if he would be one to play for Team USA, he would likely be coming out of retirement to do so. However, with recent comments made by Team USA's flag football quarterback Darrell Doucette III, not everyone is welcoming of the idea of NFL players representing Team USA.
“This is a sport that we’ve played for a long time, and we feel like we are the best at it..."Doucette told the Washington Post's Adam Kilgore. "We don’t need other guys."
Once Jason, Travis' brother, told him that report, the future Hall of Fame tight end had some confusion surrounding Doucette's claim.
"I mean, may the best players play," Kelce said. "Just have a tryout and the best players make the team. He's just boxing out other people from joining the sport because they haven't played the specific style of football?"
Kelce's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has been a player linked to potentially gaining ground on becoming the Team USA quarterback, that is, if he tries out. However, given Kelce's comments, it seems as though he would be open to the opportunity to play for Olympic gold as well.
