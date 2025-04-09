Chiefs Projected to Give Mahomes Additional Help at WR
The Kansas City Chiefs are relatively set at most positions on the field. However, this past season highlighted the few positions where they could use additional help. After trading away offensive lineman Joe Thuney and losing multiple players to free agency, the Chiefs have even more needs.
The Chiefs have been one of the league's top teams, but the gap between them and the other teams has shrunk. Kansas City quietly needs a productive haul from this year's draft, or next season could look much different than their 15-2 regular campaign this past season.
Rhett Lewis of NFL.com recently released a mock draft with projected first-round selections for every team in the National Football League. After drafting wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round of last year's NFL Draft, Lewis believes they will draft another wide receiver this offseason.
Lewis projects the Chiefs to select wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona with the 31st pick in the draft. The move would make a lot of sense, as a thin group of wide receivers undoubtedly factored into the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
"Would the Chiefs consider spending their first-round pick on a receiver for a second consecutive draft? Maybe not, but McMillan offers a body type and skill set Patrick Mahomes has never really had at his disposal. And upgrading the playmakers around No. 15 is never a bad idea," Lewis said.
McMillan possesses multiple traits that would make him a quality target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes moving forward. Considering McMillan recently admitted that he does not like watching film, pairing him with Mahomes might be the best thing for his career, especially early on.
According to NFL.com's scouting profile, McMillan is a "possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep. He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins."
"McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot."
