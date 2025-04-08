Chiefs Could Find Diamond in the Rough in NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs are facing an offseason filled with pressing needs they must address if they hope to stay afloat in the National Football League.
Priyanshu Choudhary of the Pro Football Network believes the Chiefs will address their offensive and defensive lines after both position groups let the team down this past season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high number of times this season.
"The most glaring hole on the Chiefs’ roster is along the offensive line. The unit did just enough to get to the Super Bowl, but it wasn’t great overall—and the loss of Joe Thuney makes things worse. Drafting a top lineman should be a top priority," Choudhary said.
"Grey Zabel is a versatile lineman with experience at both tackle spots and inside at guard. He’s a strong, powerful player with good movement skills who could compete for a starting role at multiple spots.
"The offensive line struggled in the Super Bowl, but a No. 12 finish in PFN’s OL+ metric shows it’s not a lost cause. Losing Thuney hurts, but considering he was dealt in a trade, Kansas City likely has a plan in place."
The Chiefs' defensive line had its fair share of issues this past season and enters next season with some as well. Choudhary believes the Chiefs will select defensive lineman Darius Alexander with the 63rd overall pick. His physical abilities make him a quality option for the Chiefs.
"One of the bigger surprises in the mock is Darius Alexander falling to the end of the second round. He’s got great size, length, and a nasty speed-to-power combo. He needs to shed blocks quicker, but his upside at this spot is significant," Choudhary said.
"The defense was a bright spot for Kansas City all year. While the Super Bowl performance fell short, it felt more like an outlier than a red flag. Despite dealing with injuries, the unit still finished 14th in PFN’s Defense+ metric."
"If Alexander steps in for Tershawn Wharton, it could be a net positive for the defensive front."
The Chiefs' main issue along both lines is depth. Prioritizing both position groups early in the draft would allow Kansas City to immediately address its two most significant needs of the offseason. Kansas City does not need a reset, they simply need to retool certain positions on the roster.
