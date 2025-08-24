3 Encouraging Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs' Preseason Finale
The Kansas City Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears at home in Arrowhead Stadium for their preseason finale ahead of the 2025 NFL kickoff. This team is out for revenge, after their chase for a three-peat ended unceremoniously in a 40-22 blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Following that defeat and the departures of some key defensive pieces, the Chiefs knew that they'd have to recapture their offensive ceiling again to reclaim the pinnacle.
Some teams elect to give their starters the day off in their final preseason game. That wasn't the case for Kansas City. Head Coach Andy Reid deployed his first-team offense for three series against the Bears' starting defense, and the results were encouraging.
The past two years, the Chiefs weren't very good to their fantasy owners. Between Patrick Mahomes taking a step back, Travis Kelce's regression, and injuries to key players like Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco, an offense chock full of potential fell well short of its ceiling. Things could be different in the 2025 season.
Kansas City Chiefs flash their offensive potential in preseason finale against Chicago Bears
1. Patrick Mahomes put on a vintage performance
In three drives, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' first-team offense looked unstoppable once again. They ended their night with two touchdowns and a field goal. Mahomes finished with 143 yards on 8-of-13 passing and a touchdown. He even showcased his sustained ability, pulling the ball down for an 18-yard rush.
The most encouraging play for the quarterback and his team's fantasy prospects was a 58-yard bomb he threw to Tyquan Thornton. The past couple of seasons saw Kansas City playing a much more conservative offense, built to take care of the football and wear opponents down with timely scores and a staunch defense. If Mahomes is looking for the deep ball again, his fantasy ceiling jumps significantly.
2. Travis Kelce's resurgence
There's been a lot of talk about the end of Travis Kelce's prime. In the last two seasons, he's found the end zone just eight total times in the regular season, averaging a humble 58.3 receiving yards in that span.
At 35 years old with a ton of mileage on his body, it's only natural that he'd regress eventually. That said, he could be primed for a bit of a bounce-back season in 2025. The Chiefs are set to have their deepest offense in a long time, which should draw more defensive attention away from Kelce. Against the Chicago Bears, he grabbed two catches for 32 yards.
He might not be the PPR machine he was in years past, but his big-play potential and red zone opportunities could offset that loss of volume. In a top-heavy position, Kelce could wind up a steal outside of the main powerhouses.
3. Isiah Pacheco is fully back
After fracturing his fibula last season, there was worry that Isiah Pacheco might never be the same again athletically. It certainly looked that way in the few games he was able to play after returning from his injury. However, there have been rumors that he's looked stronger and faster than ever after this past offseason.
He validated those claims against Chicago, rushing for 21 yards and a touchdown on three carries. With a more threatening air attack in Kansas City, Pacheco could rack up chunk gains against light boxes and become one of the Chiefs' top touchdown targets.
