Patrick Mahomes Joins Select Group of NFL Standouts to Win an Emmy

Patrick Mahomes continues adding to his ever-expanding trophy case, even when he’s not competing on the football field.

Mahomes achieved an impressive accomplishment Tuesday night, when his production and media company won a Sports Emmy in the Outstanding Documentary Series category at the Sports Emmy Awards show. The Chiefs star was recognized for his work as an executive producer on the Netflix documentary series Quarterback. Mahomes’s media and production company 2PM Productions partnered with the NFL and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in order to bring Quarterback to life.

Quarterback has already completed two seasons. The show follows NFL quarterbacks throughout their daily lives across an NFL season, showcasing the highs and lows that come with playing football’s most important position. It lets viewers see the star athletes on more of a personal level, including how they balance their time with their spouses and children while also playing to the best of their ability on the field.

Athletes featured in the first two seasons include Kirk Cousins (twice), Marcus Mariota, Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff. The third season, which was only recently announced, will follow Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward and Joe Flacco.

Mahomes joins a rather exclusive list of NFL players who went on to win an Emmy. Here’s a look at the other current and former NFL players who have received the honor.

NFL Players to win an Emmy

Patrick Mahomes - 2026

Mahomes didn’t individually win an Emmy, but his sports production and media company, 2PM Productions, was a winner Tuesday’s Sports Emmy Awards Show. The Quarterback docuseries, of which Mahomes was an executive producer, won the award for Outstanding Documentary Series.

Greg Olsen - 2023, ‘24, ‘26

Olsen, despite being the No. 2 analyst on Fox’s NFL coverage team behind Tom Brady, won his third Sports Emmy on Tuesday night. Olsen won the award for Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst. Previously, he won an Emmy in 2024, recognized as the Top Event Analyst, and he also won the award for Top Emerging On-Air Talent in ‘23.

Dan Orlovsky - 2025

Orlovsky, the former NFL quarterback turned ESPN talking head, won a Sports Emmy in 2025 for his role on the popular sports talkshow NFL Live.

Peyton Manning - 2022, ‘24, ‘25, ‘26

Manning won his first Sports Emmy in 2022, and his second in ‘24. Both were awards for Outstanding Live Series. The awards were won by the ManningCast, the alternate broadcast of ESPN’s Monday Night Football, featuring Peyton and his brother Eli. On an individual level, Manning was awarded Sports Emmy wins in ’23 and ‘26 for Outstanding Event Analyst.

Eli Manning - 2022, ‘24

Like his brother Peyton, Eli’s work on the ManningCast saw the program win Emmy’s in 2022 and ‘24 for Outstanding Live Series.

Tyler Lockett - 2022

The longtime NFL wide receiver won a Sports Emmy in 2022 for Outstanding Long Feature. Lockett was featured on the NFL360 project, “Through the Ashes: The Story of Black Wall Street,” which was filmed in Lockett’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Nate Burleson - 2021, ‘22

Burleson, who played 11 seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver, won Sports Emmys in back-to-back years in 2021 and ‘22, both times for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst.

Michael Strahan - 2015, ‘16

Strahan has won four Emmy’s in his post-football career, though none of them are to do with the NFL. He’s a three-time Daytime Emmy winner, twice winning the Outstanding Entertainment and Talk Show Host award, which he shared with Kelly Ripa, for his work on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Terry Bradshaw - 1999, 2001, ‘09

Bradshaw is a three-time winner of the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst for his work on Fox’s NFL Sunday. He’s an eight-time Sports Emmy nominee.

Cris Collinsworth - 1998, ‘99, 2003, ‘04, ‘05, ‘06, ‘07, ‘08, ‘09, ’10, ‘11, ‘12, ‘13, ‘14, ‘15, 2022

Collinsworth has won 16 total Sports Emmy’s in his career. Eight of his wins recognize his work as a game analyst, while the other eight are from his roles as a studio analyst.

Howie Long - 1997

Long won an Emmy in 1997 for Outstanding Studio Analyst, for his work on FOX NFL Sunday. He’s a multi-time nominee, but has just the one win.

John Madden - 1982, ‘83, ‘87, ‘88, ‘89, ‘90, ‘91, ‘92, ‘95, ‘96, ‘99, 2000, ‘04, ‘06, ‘07, ‘08, ‘10

One of the most recognized faces and voices in NFL history, Madden won a whopping 16 Sports Emmy’s for Outstanding Sports Personality - Sports Event Analyst throughout his lifetime. In 2010, he also received a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Frank Gifford - 1997

Pro Football Hall of Famer Frank Gifford won a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 in recognition of his prolific NFL career and subsequent transition into broadcasting. He was also a two-time Emmy nominee for Outstanding Achievement in Sports Programming and Outstanding Sports Personality in 1974 and ‘76, respectively.

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