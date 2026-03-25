Jerry Jones, Cowboys Land Multiple Sports Emmys Nominations For Netflix Doc
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The Dallas Cowboys are on a 30-year Super Bowl drought, but America's Team could soon be adding some hardware to the trophy case at The Star. On Wednesday, nominees for the 2026 Sports Emmys were announced, with Dallas and owner and general manager Jerry Jones up for three awards.
Last summer, Netflix debuted a multi-part docuseries centered around Jones' purchase of the Cowboys and the rise of the 1990s America's Team dynasty. The series was titled America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys.
The docuseries was met with a positive reception, and now has been nominated for three Sports Emmys awards.
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys was nominated for Outstanding Sports Documentary Series, Outstanding Sports Open/Tease, and Outstanding Sports Camera Work | Long Form. The docuseries is still streaming on Netflix, so tune in while we wait to see if the Cowboys can finally bring home a trophy.
A full look at the 2026 Sports Emmys nominees can be see below.
2026 Sports Emmys Nominations
Outstanding Live Sports Special: Championship Event
College Football Playoff
National Championship
ESPN [Two Circles]
FOX MLB: World Series
Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX
The Masters
CBS
NBA Finals
ESPN
Super Bowl LX
NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Live Sports Special: Non-Championship Event
FOX MLB: The 95th All-Star Game
FOX
151st Kentucky Derby
NBC | Peacock
Monsters Funday Football
ESPN [Beyond Sports | Pixar | NFL]
NHL in ASL
2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series
NHL Productions
NHL on ESPN
4 Nations Face-Off
ESPN
Outstanding Live Sports Series
FOX NFL
FOX
Monday Night Football
ESPN | ABC
Monday Night Football with Peyton & Eli
ESPN [Omaha Productions]
Sunday Night Football
NBC | Peacock
Thursday Night Football
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Playoff Coverage
College Football Playoff
ESPN
FOX MLB: The American League Playoffs
FOX | FS1
FOX NFL: The NFC Playoffs
FOX
NBC NFL Playoffs
NBC | Peacock
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament
CBS | TNT
Outstanding Edited Sports Event Coverage
4 Nations Face-Off: Unveiled
NHL Productions [NHL Productions | Radan Films | NHLPA]NFL Game Day All Access
Super Bowl LX
YouTube [NFL Films]
Official Film of the 2025 Masters
CBS
Road To The Super Bowl
NBC [NFL Films]
UFC The Walk
Topuria vs. Oliveria
UFC
Outstanding Edited Sports Special
E60
Paid to Play: Understanding College Sports in 2025
ESPN
The Hall of Fame Knocks Class of 2026
NFL Network
The Madhouse: Nascar’s Return Into Bowman Gray Stadium
FS1. [FOX Sports Films | NASCAR Studios]
Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special
ESPN
Welcome to the NHL
Meet The Prospects
NHL Productions
Outstanding Edited Sports Series: Hosted
E60
ESPN
Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers
Baker Mayfield | Justin Jefferson | Micah Parsons
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Range Media | Ten Till]
NFL Films Presents
FS1 [NFL Films]
Pablo Torre Finds Out
Meadowlark Media
TNT Sports Conversations
truTV
Outstanding ESports Championship Coverage
2025 Apex Legends Global Series Championship
ESL FACEIT Group
2025 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend
OpTic Texas vs Vancouver Surge
ESL FACEIT Group
League of Legends Worlds 2025 Final
T1 Esports vs KT Rolster
LoL Esports [Riot Games]
VALORANT Champions 2025 Grand Final
NRG vs Fnatic
Valorant Esports [Riot Games]
Outstanding Sports Documentary: Short
Final Finishers
East 89th St Productions [Tribeca Studios | BluffRoad Films]
Home Turn
NASCAR Productions [Bluefoot Entertainment]
NFL Explained:
Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
NFL Media Group
NFL Films Presents
The Arctic Challenge
FS1 [NFL Films]
The Shuffle
HBO Max [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Documentary: Long
Butterfly in a Blizzard
Bracing For Impact, LLC [Flagship Independent | Big Lift Media]
Champions Of The Golden Valley
Olympics.com [XTR Studios | Sturgefilm | Tideshift | Optimist | Taleem]
Clemente
The History Channel [Vinegar Hill | Uninterrupted | Vantage Pictures | Cookie Jar & a Dream Studios | APX Content Ventures | The History Channel]
E60
Southpaw: The Life and Legacy of Jim Abbott
ESPN
Elway
Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Omaha Productions | MakeMake Productions]
Surviving Ohio State
HBO Max [Sports Illustrated Studios | 101 Studios | Smokehouse Pictures]
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series
Alex vs. ARod
HBO Max [Religion of Sports]
Allen Iv3rson
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Unanimous Media | NBA Entertainment | Jersey Legends (a division of Authentic Studios)]
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
Believers: Boston Red Sox
ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]
Outstanding Sports Documentary Series: Serialized
Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues
Whisper TV [Religion of Sports]
The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox
Netflix [One Potato Productions | Boardwalk Pictures]
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Netflix [Box to Box]
Full Court Press
ESPN [ESPN | Omaha Productions | Words + Pictures]
Quarterback
Netflix [NFL Films | Omaha Productions | 2PM Productions]
WWE: Unreal
Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Daily
First Things First
FS1.
NBA Today
ESPN
NFL LIVE
ESPN
The Pat McAfee Show
ESPN
SportsCenter
ESPN
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Weekly
College GameDay
ESPN
Inside the NBA on TNT
TNT
Monday Night Countdown
ESPN
The NFL Today
CBS
Thursday Night Football
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Studio Show: Limited Run
College GameDay – College Football Playoff
ESPN
Football Night in America: NFL Postseason
NBC | Peacock
FOX MLB: The Postseason
FOX | FS1
Inside the NBA Playoffs on TNT
TNT
Road to the Final Four
CBS | TNT
Outstanding Sports Journalism
Aspiration
Pablo Torre Finds Out
Meadowlark Media
Kobe: The Making of a Legend
CNN Originals
Save: The Katie Meyer Story
E60
ESPN
What Is Riley Gaines Hiding?
Pablo Torre Finds Out
Meadowlark Media
Outstanding Sports Feature: Short Form
All Heart
FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
FOX
Behan Strong
NCAA March Madness
CBS
Faces Forever Young
World Figure Skating Championships
NBC | Peacock
Just Getting Started
FOX CFB: Big Noon Kickoff
FOX
Luckie
College GameDay
ESPN
RJ
FOX MLB: The Postseason
FOX
A World Away
College GameDay
ESPN
Outstanding Sports Feature: Long Form
Chuskit & Saldon: Frozen Dreams of Ladakh
Olympics.com [XTR Studios]
Girl Climber
Red Bull Studios [Louder than Eleven]
Imillaskate: The Cholita Skaters of Bolivia
Optimist [Pachamama Sabia]
Ride With Me
Golf Central Live from The Open
Golf Channel
SC Featured: Love, Abby
SportsCenter
ESPN
Tim Green – A Voice Reclaimed
NFL Films Presents
FS1 [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Open/Tease
America’s Game
Super Bowl LX
NBC | Peacock
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
Brick by Brick
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX
Celtics City
HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
The Harder Choice
The 126th Army-Navy Game
CBS
Nerves at Augusta National
The Masters
CBS
Outstanding Interactive Experience: Sports
Fan Optionality on Prime Video
Prime Video Sports
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
NASCAR Driver Cam on HBO Max
HBO Max
The NBA Experience on Peacock
Peacock
NHL in ASL
NHL Productions
SportsCenter For You
ESPN [WSC Sports | Google]
Outstanding Digital Innovation: Sports
MLB App in XR
MLB
NFL on NBC
Madden NFL Cast
Peacock
Prime Insights
Prime Video [Amazon MGM Studios]
VIP
Yankee Stadium
Apple TV [SoHi Media]
World of Red Bull in Apple Immersive
Red Bull Media House, NA [Apple]
Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Event
College Football PlayoffNational Championship
ESPN
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX | FS1
FOX MLB: World Series
Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX | FS1
The Masters
CBS
Super Bowl LX
NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Technical Team: Sports Studio
College GameDay – College Football
ESPN
FOX NFL
FOX
NBA on Prime Video
Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
NFL Draft
ESPN
Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Short Form
Brick by Brick
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX
The Harder Choice
The 126th Army-Navy Game
CBS
151st Kentucky Derby
NBC | Peacock
A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy
Roland-Garros on TNT Sports
TNT | truTV
Silent Super Bowl
NFL Films Presents
FS1 [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Camera Work: Long Form
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
Celtics City
HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel
Unrealistic Ideas [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]
I Skied Down Mount Everest
Red Bull Media House GmbH [East Studio]
Raise The Flags: 50 Years of Buccaneers Football
HEROES & FABLES [NFL Films | Skydance Sports | Prime Video Sports | Tampa Bay Buccaneers]
Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
Hard Knocks
HBO Max [NFL Films]
Outstanding Sports Editing: Short Form
4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country
NHL on ESPN
ESPN
The Bay
NBA All-Star on TNT
TNT
Brick by Brick
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX
It’s Time
NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
TNT
A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy
Roland-Garros on TNT Sports
TNT | truTV
Stanley Cup Playoffs Opening Round: Devils vs Hurricanes – Snap Shot
NHL on ESPN
ESPN
Outstanding Sports Editing: Long Form
American Thunder: NASCAR at Le Mans
NASCAR Studios [Amazon MGM Studios | NASCAR Studios]
America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys
Netflix [Skydance Sports | NFL Films | Stardust Frames Productions | Netflix]
Butterfly in a Blizzard
Bracing For Impact, LLC [Flagship Independent | Big Lift Media]
Celtics City
HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
Saquon
NFL Films [Amazon MGM Studios | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | Expanded Media | LBI Entertainment | Vision26 Studios]
We Beat the Dream Team
TNT | HBO Max [USA Basketball | NBA Entertainment | Blue Ox Films]
WWE: Unreal
Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]
The Dick Schaap Outstanding Sports Writing Award: Short Form
Brick by Brick
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX
Choices – Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick
College GameDay
ESPN
It’s Time
NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
TNT
151st Kentucky Derby
NBC | Peacock
In Motion and Memory
FOX IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500
FOX
Wimbledon
ESPN
Outstanding Sports Writing: Long Form
Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina
E60
ESPN
Celtics City
HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
Going Inside
TNT
In Season with the NFC East
Hard Knocks
HBO Max [NFL Films]
The Superdome At 50
NFL Films Presents
FS1 [NFL Films]
Outstanding Music Direction: Sports
Hard Knocks
In Season with the NFC East
HBO Max [NFL Films]
Home Turn
Daytona Beach, FL
NASCAR Studios [Bluefoot Entertainment]
Memphis to the Mountain
Acclimatization | Elevation
Andscape [Sender Films]
NCAA Final Four
San Antonio: Unwritten Reimagined
CBS [Sony Music]
NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
It’s Time
TNT
Surviving Ohio State
HBO Max [Sports Illustrated Studios | 101 Studios | Smokehouse Pictures]
Thursday Night Football
Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Live Event
Apple TV: Friday Night Baseball
Apple TV [MLB Network]
FOX MLB
FOX | FS1
FOX NASCAR
FOX | FS1
FOX NFL
FOX
Sunday Night Football
NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Audio/Sound: Post-Produced
Believers: Boston Red Sox
ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel
Unrealistic Ideas [Amazon MGM Studios | Unrealistic Ideas]
E60
Above the Tide: 20 Years After Katrina
ESPN
Earnhardt
Dale
Imagine Documentaries [Amazon MGM Studios | Imagine Documentaries | Everyone Else | NASCAR Studios | Dirty Mo Media]
Hard Knocks
Training Camp with the Buffalo Bills
HBO Max [NFL Films]
NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT
It’s Time
TNT
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Event/Show
FOX NFL
FOX
Monsters Funday Football
ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]
NBA on NBC & Peacock
NBC | Peacock
NBA on Prime Video
Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
Thursday Night Football
Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: Specialty
Believers: Boston Red Sox
ESPN [ESPN | Religion of Sports | Artists Equity]
MLB Now Open
MLB Network
NFL on CBS
The Evolution of the Big Head: Merging Human Artistry with AI Innovation
CBS
NFL Slimetime
Nickelodeon
WWE: Unreal
Netflix [Omaha Productions | NFL Films | Skydance Sports | WWE | Netflix]
Outstanding Studio Or Production Design/Art Direction: Sports
Celtics City
HBO Max [Ringer Films | Words + Pictures | Left/Right | NBA Entertainment]
FOX NFL Sunday
Case of the Missing Best Team | The Dynasty Blueprint | The Waiting Room
FOX
Monsters Funday Football
ESPN [Beyond Sports | Big Studios | Pixar]
NBA on Prime Video
Amazon MGM Studios [Amazon MGM Studios]
NFL Slimetime
Nickelodeon
The NFL Today
The Virtual Time Machine: Rebuilding the Legacy of The NFL Today
CBS
The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award
College Football – POVORA Wireless Tilt Control CapCam
Stabilized CapCam with Remote Tilt Control
ESPN [Povora]
FOX IndyCar.
Augmented Reality
FOX | FS1
FOX MLB: The Postseason
UmpCam AR: Strike Zone System
MLB | Major League Baseball [Fox Sports | Bolt6 | Virtual Eye]
The Last Crescendo
The 4th Judge: First-Ever AI Power Boxing Judge
DAZN
TGL presented by SoFi
SmartPin Cam
ABC | ESPN | ESPN2 | ESPN+
2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
AIQ: Where Data Meets Dirt
Teton Ridge
Outstanding Promotional Announcement: Sports
City of Fury
Fatal Fury in Time Square
BigTime Creative Shop [Truffle]
ESPN Sports Forever
ESPN | ESPN+ [Butler, Shine, Stern & Partners | ESPN Creative Studio | division7 | The Herd]
Fastest Racing on Earth
FOX IndyCar.
FOX | FS1 | FS2 | FOX News | FOX Business | BTN | Deportes [Special Group | Biscuit Filmworks | Cabin Edit | Eleven Sound | Ethos | Pariah | New Math]
Milan-Cortina Olympics on NBC & Peacock
NBC | Peacock
NBA on NBC & Peacock
NBC | Peacock
Unforgettable Awaits
2025 NBA Finals
Warner Brothers Discovery
Outstanding Public Service Content: Sports
Champion
Super Bowl LX
National Football League [72andSunny | Morton Jankel Zander, Inc.]
ESPN Take Back Sports Movement
ESPN
Line ‘Em Up
JOAN Creative [JOAN Studios]
Notre Dame: What Would You Fight For?
NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Host
Rece Davis
ESPN
Rich Eisen
NFL Network
Ernie Johnson
TNT | CBS
Scott Van Pelt
ESPN
Laura Rutledge
ESPN
Kate Scott
CBS | Paramount+
Outstanding Sports Personality: Studio Analyst
Charles Barkley
TNT
Clark Kellogg
CBS | TNT
Mina Kimes
ESPN
Pedro Martinez
TNT
Candace Parker
TNT | TBS
Alex Rodriguez
FOX | FS1
Outstanding Sports Personality: Play-By-Play
Joe Buck
ESPN
Joe Davis
FOX | FS1 | NFL Network
Ian Eagle
CBS | TNT | Netflix | Amazon
Jim Nantz
CBS
Mike Tirico
NBC | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Personality: Event Analyst
Troy Aikman
ESPN
Tom Brady
FOX
Cris Collinsworth
NBC | Peacock
Greg Olsen
FOX | NFL Network
Bill Raftery
CBS | TNT | FOX
Outstanding Sports Personality: Sideline Reporter
Tom Rinaldi
FOX | FS1
Holly Rowe
ESPN
Laura Rutledge
ESPN
Lisa Salters
ESPN
Tracy Wolfson
CBS | TNT
Outstanding Sports Personality: Emerging On-Air Talent
Andraya Carter
ESPN
Katie George
ESPN
Jason Kelce
ESPN
Matt Ryan
CBS | Paramount+ | Netflix
Richard Sherman
Prime Video
J.J. Watt
CBS
Outstanding Sports On-Air Personality in Spanish
Andrés Cantor
Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
Carolina Guillén
ESPN
Miguel Gurwitz
Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
Fernando Palomo
ESPN
Sammy Sadovnik
MLS Productions
Outstanding Sports Studio Show in Spanish
Ahora o Nunca
ESPN
ESPN FC
ESPN
Fútbol Picante
ESPN
Linea de 4
Univision | TUDN
Premier League Extra
Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
Rumbo Al Mundial
Telemundo | Universo | Peacock
Outstanding Sports Feature Story In Spanish
Atxa Delgado
Mundo Originals
Mundo NFL [SWAY | Cobra Films]
Greenland: Venezia
ESPN
Los Colores del Istmo
Mundo Originals
Mundo NFL [SWAY | Cobra Films]
María Llena Eres de Fuerza
ESPN
SC Reportajes: Rafael Campos
SportsCenter
ESPN
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