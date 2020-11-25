The Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady Rivalry Gets a Change in Scenery

For the first time in Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' short career he is preparing to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not all things about the Bucs are unfamiliar.

Mahomes and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will be facing off against each other for the fourth time in three years.

The matchup between the two quarterbacks is the main conversation with Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast. We discuss the history of the rivalry and how this year's contest looks a little different.

Obviously, the biggest change in this year's edition of Mahomes v. Brady is the new team. Brady's new team is 6-4 heading into the matchup after an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brady is 47-12 following a loss in his career and fortunately for him, he will be facing a Chiefs defense that has looked suspect the last few weeks.

On the contrary, Mahomes is 10-0 in late afternoon games in his career with 2,744 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

For Mahomes, this Bucs defense is a lot better than the Patriots defenses Brady has had in years past. But I'm not one to bet against Mahomes. He seems to have answers in big games because when the bright lights are on, so is Mahomes.

I anticipate a vintage performance from the Chiefs gunslinger. While this game might not be in "prime time," the matchup certainly deserves it.

