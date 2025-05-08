Predicting the Chiefs Record Ahead of Schedule Release
The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their pursuit of a fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance and their third win in four years this summer, as training camp will get underway in late July.
Patrick Mahomes will be at the helm once more as he looks to limit the turnovers and high-risk plays that have plagued the superstar passer in the past. The Chiefs head into the lowly months of the offseason coming off a strong draft class where they addressed several of their needs in the trenches with players that can be long-term stalwarts if their potential is reached.
With that in mind, I’m taking a closer look at the Chiefs' opponents for the 2025 regular season ahead of next week’s release of the league schedule. 14 teams over 17 weeks will attempt to spoil the team’s dreams of yet another Lombardi Trophy. The AFC West has gotten better in some regard, and it could lead to a more treacherous path to the postseason.
Now, let's dive into some early predictions for the Chiefs and how they may fare against their home and away opponents.
AFC West
The Chiefs will play two games each against the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. All three teams have shown some variation of improvement this offseason and should be much more competitive than last season, leading to what could be a brawl to the finish line in the division.
I’m predicting a split between the Broncos and Chargers, whether it’s at home or away. The Raiders should be competitive in their two matchups against Kansas City due to having Pete Carroll at head coach, Geno Smith under-center, an uber-talented running back in Ashton Jeanty, and an impressively solid defender on paper.
Home Opponents
Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders
This is a healthy group of football teams that have been to their respective conference championships in the last two to three seasons or have remained in mediocrity for the last several years– sorry, Colts. Playing in Kansas City is one of the toughest things for teams in one of the loudest environments in sports. Beating this franchise on their home turf is no easy feat.
With seven of the nine home games the Chiefs will play this season, seven will be against a postseason team from a year ago. I expect at least one loss at Arrowhead Stadium, with the lone defeat coming at the hands of the Commanders, who are on a significant upswing under new ownership and an exciting franchise quarterback.
Away Opponents
Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans
Kansas City’s general road opponents will feature just three teams that made the postseason last year. However, two teams that catch my eye among the non-divisional foes are Buffalo and Jacksonville, where the latter should see a significant win increase in 2025 under a new coaching staff and the addition of Travis Hunter.
However, this time around, the Chiefs will get one on the Bills on the road but will suffer two more defeats to Jacksonville and New York. While it is a different team from a season ago, the Chiefs were taken to the wire by the Carolina Panthers on the road in a near-upset. This time, the Giants find a way to secure a signature victory for Brian Daboll as he looks to stick around at least one more season in East Rutherford.
Final Record Prediction: 12-5, winners of the AFC West
It’s hard for me to doubt Mahomes and Andy Reid in any circumstance. The Chiefs have become the modern-day New England Patriots dynasty that dominated the sports world from 2001 to the end of the 2010s. They will remain a handful for the league until someone unseats them in the AFC West or the conference.
The Chargers and Broncos will have serious cases to push for the division crown, and teams such as the Ravens and Bills will continue to challenge Kansas City for the throne. Until that happens, this remains the team to beat in the AFC, regardless of what critics have said so far this offseason.
