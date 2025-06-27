Preview For Chiefs in the AFC West Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have been the Champions of the AFC West for the last nine seasons. During that time, no other AFC West team has been able to dethrone them. It is the longest active streak for a team winning its division. The Chiefs will look to extend their streak to ten straight years in 2025.
It will be a tougher task in 2025 because the division has gotten harder and it could be the best division in the National Football League next season. All the teams have gotten better. All the teams have a good quarterback who will be under center. And all the teams have a great head coach who could all make the Hall of Fame when their careers come to an end.
The Chiefs will still be the team to beat next season, and until the Raiders, Chargers, or Broncos prove that they can dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West, it is hard to pick against the Chiefs next season.
"The quarterbacks steal the headlines, but the defenses in this division — where three teams finished top-five in points allowed — deserve more love," said Jacob Robinson of The Athletic.
"Nothing compares to this juggernaut of a division with Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh, and Carroll, which has a staggering career win total of 668 regular-season games.
"All need to get past Reid, who has won this division for nine straight seasons along the way to making five of the past six Super Bowls. Let’s preview the AFC West."
Key question: Was their 2024 success a fluke, or was the Super Bowl the outlier?
Kansas City went 12-0 in one-score games last season, a record that began after an Isaiah Likely toe cost the Ravens a chance at overtime. That run of good fortune continued until the Super Bowl, when their blowout 40-22 loss to the Eagles exposed this offensive line (six sacks allowed despite zero blitzes) and might have shared the blueprint for stopping Kansas City.
Position to watch: Left tackle.
2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia, last year’s expected starter, was awful (his PFF grade ranked 136th of 140 tackles), forcing Kansas City to eventually move former G Joe Thuney there. That weakened the interior line and run game. An overhaul came this offseason, with former 49ers backup Jaylon Moore signed for two years and Ohio State’s talented (but injured) Josh Simmons drafted in the first round.
