Projections Reveal the Chiefs' Biggest AFC West Rival for 2025
The AFC West has been the Kansas City Chiefs division to lose over the years, and they haven't. Going into 2025, the Chiefs are aiming to win their tenth consecutive AFC West division title and punch their ticket back to the playoffs. But three other teams still stand in their way.
The Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos were both playoff teams alongside the Chiefs last season, and both franchises improved their rosters this offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders didn't hold as much intimidation last year compared to the rest of the division, but they also improved their roster for 2025's campaign.
While the Chiefs have been predicted to take a step back this season, while either the Chargers or Broncos take a step forward, recent roster rankings show who the top dog still is in the AFC West. According to ESPN, the Chiefs hold the fifth-best roster in the NFL ahead of the new campaign.
Possessing the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Rashee Rice, Chris Jones, and Travis Kelce makes the Chiefs' star power on the roster much larger compared to their divisional foes. But the Broncos, according to ESPN, hold the sixth-best roster ahead of the season and could easily be the Chiefs' biggest competition this season.
The Chiefs and Broncos are set to square off twice during the regular season: Week 11 and Week 17. The Broncos are the Chiefs' first opponent after their bye week. Storylines for the remainder of the campaign could be easily altered depending on who takes home the victory.
The Broncos defeated the Chiefs in Week 18 last season, but it's not like Kansas City sent out its best to win the game. Former Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz started the game, and the Chiefs lost to their divisional foes by the final score of 38-0.
When the Chiefs went against the Broncos earlier last season, Kansas City snuck away with the victory after blocking Denver's attempt at a game-winning field goal. Regardless, the Broncos and the Chiefs play close games when momentum is on the line.
Going into the new season, the Chiefs-Broncos storyline will be must-watch, as Week 17 could hold high stakes on the pursuit of both teams' playoff hopes. The Chiefs can't forget about the Chargers or Raiders either, making the AFC West one of the most stacked divisions in football for 2025.
