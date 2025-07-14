One Prospect for Chiefs to Watch in 2026 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the better drafting franchises in the NFL over the last few seasons. Regardless of picking near the end of the first round for several seasons in a row, the Chiefs have managed to find players who will contribute right away to their championship expectations.
With training camp set to get underway on July 21 for the Chiefs, the draftees from the 2025 NFL Draft class for the franchise will be on full display. Hoping the likes of Josh Simmons, Omarr Norman-Lott, and Jalen Royals pan out for the franchise in their first season, the Chiefs should consider looking at who's available in next year's draft.
Yes, the 2025 campaign still has to commence, and the Chiefs may not know what position needs the extra depth. For example, the Chiefs selected wide receiver Xavier Worthy with their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the biggest need came on the offensive line, which the Chiefs learned throughout the season.
It's also difficult to predict where the Chiefs will draft from. If recent trends continue, the Chiefs will be selecting at the back half of the 2026 NFL Draft, which could hinder their chances at drafting a stud. But with all that said, Kansas City should look at players who may be available next spring.
According to Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte's 3-round mock draft, the Chiefs would take defensive lineman Caleb Banks from the Florida Gators. The junior, soon-to-be senior, had a strong second campaign with the Gators and may have turned some heads in the scouting department.
"Caleb Banks is a traditional DT who was solid as a pass rusher in 2024, with four sacks and 29 pressures on 233 pass-rush snaps. At 6’5″, 325 pounds, Banks surprisingly played a lot more 3-tech than expected. With that size on the interior, the Kansas City Chiefs should be pretty stout at stopping the run," Stolte wrote.
Banks had 4.5 quarterback sacks last season while also collecting a combined 21 tackles. Depending on how well the Chiefs' defense performs this season, Banks could be an option they take a look at, especially with aging veterans.
