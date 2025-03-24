Ranking the Chiefs Following Early Offseason Moves
The Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason needing to improve in several areas. However, some areas needed more improvement than others. After early offseason moves, Eric Edholm of NFL.com ranked each team in the league. He ranked the Chiefs the second-best team in the NFL.
"The Chiefs wasted no time addressing their perceived biggest need at left tackle, signing ex-49erJaylon Moore, although it's fair to ask if Moore is indeed the answer there, given that he's played a little less than a full season of snaps (827) over four years in the NFL," Edholm said.
The good news is that most of those snaps were at left tackle, and he played well down the stretch for San Francisco in place of the injured Trent Williams, which helps the projection. Of course, the Chiefs also potentially weakened another position by trading away All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, leaving Kingsley Suamataia in line to be his presumptive replacement."
Edholm noted that the Chiefs believed they had things figured out when they drafted Kingsley Suamataia to be their tackle of the future. However, the young tackle was benched early in his rookie season, forcing the Chiefs to readjust their plan on the offensive line.
While the Chiefs will likely continue to add to their offensive line in free agency and the NFL Draft,
Suamataia's improvement this offseason and contribution to the offensive line would go a long way for the Chiefs this season. However, it will take time to determine whether that happens.
"And wasn't it just a year ago that Suamataia, a second-round pick in 2024, was going to be the left tackle? I laid all this out merely to demonstrate the point that we won't know if the Chiefs have solved their OL issues until, say, Week 3, which was when Suamataia was first benched last season. But they're the Chiefs, and they tend to solve problems better than almost every other team, which is why they get the benefit of the doubt here," Edholm said.
The Chiefs must continue adding to their offensive line, as it undoubtedly their most significant weakness. Offensive line, along with wide receiver and a few positions on the defense must be Kansas City's front office's primary focus this offseason to help improve the team.
