Rashee Rice is Ready to Give Chiefs Kingdom a Show
It's been a while since the Kansas City Chiefs have been on the other side of a Super Bowl. Not only did they lose by a considerable margin to the Philadelphia Eagles in the most recent title game, but the loss also formulated some lingering questions about the Chiefs' offense as a whole.
Kansas City finished middle of the pack (15th) in scoring for the second consecutive year. They also finished 16th in yards gained, the first time out of the top 10 since QB Patrick Mahomes took the wheel.
While many fans and analysts may seem concerned by these statistics, the players seem to have faith in each other. That includes star WR Rashee Rice.
"We got a lot of guys. We are deep in depth," Rice said Saturday during a youth football camp, perKPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "Wide receiver group, we're going to be explosive this year. We're just excited to put on a show to be honest. We know it's gonna be a show. Only thing in the way right now is time, so we're just waiting patiently."
If a show were to happen in the upcoming season, the first step would be to make sure that Rice is truly healthy heading into the year. So far, every update on his injury has brought nothing but good news as he slowly progresses back to 100%.
"It's a hard process," Rice said of his recovery, even admitting that he feels like his old self again. "If you love the game enough, it's nothing that can really take you away or discourage you that you can't get the job done."
One aspect of the game that Rice was scared of missing beyond just playing time is the chance to be on the field with the great Travis Kelce. After an early-season knee injury, Rice was saddened by the fact that he might've played his last game with him, not knowing if he'd be back for year 13.
"I was real concerned," Rice said about the possibility of Kelce retiring this offseason. "I ain't gonna lie. That's Trav. Me getting hurt last year was like kind of a wake-up call. I really wanted him to come back. Kind of realize the guys that you get to play with once it's all over."
