Analyst Provides Positive Travis Kelce Update Ahead of Minicamp
In what could be the final season for Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, the outlook headed into mandatory minicamp is promising. Revealing he still has gas left in the tank and the desire to play out his contract, the Chiefs have one season longer before addressing the tight end position.
Last season was arguably the worst of Kelce's long career. While he hauled in over 800 receiving yards, Kelce hasn't been the 1,000 receiving yards or more type for two seasons. But with the bad taste left in his mouth following the embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, perhaps the potential final season has high expectations around it.
One area that might have slowed Kelce down last season was his weight. Many made comments surrounding the lack of speed Kelce showed during the season. Along with the motivation to show he still has what it takes, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed a positive outlook for Chiefs fans ahead of minicamp.
"He's expected back for minicamp," Fowler told SportsCenter. "He'll address the media and be on the practice field, all that fun stuff. And he will debut a little bit of a slimmer look. He's told people close to him that he's lost about 25 pounds this offseason. (He) played a little heavier in 2024, it was sort of a thing, he vowed to change it, and he has."
"As we talked about before, this could be the last dance here for him, mid-30s, still a productive player, they want to go him on third down, but (he's) declining a little bit. He's trying to be slimmer and has gone hardcore this offseason to make it work in what could be his final season."
This is exciting news, not only for the Chiefs roster but their fanbase. Seeing all the success Kelce has had in a Chiefs uniform throughout his career, it wouldn't be a happy ending if he doesn't try to find a way to turn himself around to playing as he did before. With Father Time working against him, though, the weight loss should be the biggest step towards improvement.
Chiefs mandatory minicamp is set to take place on June 17 and run through 19.
