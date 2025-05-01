Chiefs’ Rice Looks Prepared for 2025 Regular Season
As the Kansas City Chiefs begin to proceed with their offseason following the NFL Draft, they are likely to get some reinforcements from a standout playmaker who missed most of last season with a major knee injury.
Rashee Rice will make his return to the field this season following a torn ACL last season that cost him most of the season. The talented playmaker from SMU is a top playmaker for the Chiefs offense and was a key part in the team’s road to victory in Super Bowl 58 against the San Francisco 49ers. With Rice returning, excitement brews at the possibility of a fourth consecutive trip to the big game.
Much has been pondered on how or what Rice could be as a player coming off a major knee injury. Sometimes, players could be a tick slower than before and maybe slightly ineffective if they are not 100 percent healthy. It all comes down to the player having trust in planting his foot, making cuts, and accelerating without the fear of a setback.
So far, Rice has shown he is still the same player he was before the injury, posting a workout video on X (formerly known as Twitter) of different drills.
Rice is shown in the clip making hard cuts and planting on the surgically repaired knee with relative ease and without twitching. This should be exciting news for Chiefs fans who are angst about his rehab and recovery efforts. Rice looks like a player who is still young and has yet to lose a step, a great sign for the team heading into a critical season.
The Chiefs drafted Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals in the fourth round last weekend, offering a similar skill set to what Rice provided coming out of college. However, Rice has developed into a much more complete player, and Royals adds yet another element to the Chiefs offense that was missed last season. If his legal issues result in a possible suspension this year, Royals gives Kansas City a seamless transition.
Rice, one way or another, is a major boost to the Chiefs' offense this year. He will be a top target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and if the workout video can translate to the field, it will be another, or better, 2025 campaign than what his rookie season provided.
