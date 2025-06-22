Chiefs' Rashee Rice Update on Potential Suspension
The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to get back on the field next season. They want to get back on the field because they have that bad taste in their mouth since losing Super Bowl LIX. Nothing in that game went the Chiefs' way, and the Chiefs did not stand a chance in that game as well. This offseason, they made some changes that will help them out tremendously next season.
The team will also be getting back players who missed a big part of last season or even the whole season altogether. That was the big issue with the Chiefs last season. They had too many injuries and in the end, they could not overcome them in the biggest game of the season. But the Chiefs know heading into the new season, they will have a lot of their offensive weapons back.
One player that will be a big part of the offense next season is wide receiver Rashee Rice. Rice was expected to have a big part in the offense last season, but an injury ended his 2024 season, and Rice missed all but four games. Rice is ready to return to the field next season and wants to help the offense get back on track. They are looking to get back to their normal self.
But Rice could be missing more time because of an off the field issue.
"Several have asked about the status of Rice’s unresolved criminal charges for last year’s speed racing incident in Dallas," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
"He has yet to be suspended by the league, despite facing (at last word) eight felony charges. That’s because the league won’t take action until the criminal case ends. The case has not ended."
"It’s not clear when it will. Regardless, the league will do nothing until it does."
"And while paid leave is an option, the league has already decided not to use it in Rice’s case. New evidence the league’s position; however, nothing has happened yet to change the status quo."
"At the outset of the 2024 season, the plan was for Rice to resolve the criminal case and take his NFL punishment in the offseason, serve any suspension to start 2025, and move on with his career. Possibly after doing enough in 2024 to merit a significant contract following the 2025 season, which will be his third in the league."
"Even if the case against Rice ended today, time would be required for the league’s procedures under the Personal Conduct Policy to unfold. Up to and including a hearing before Judge Sue Robinson."
