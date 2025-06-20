The Chiefs Need to Stay Sharp Next Season
The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of one-score games last season, and they came out on top. But a lot of those games, they let teams hang around because of the lack of execution they had late in those games. That is something that the Chiefs cannot afford to do next season. They need to stay in the whole game from start to finish, no matter who the opponent is on the other side.
The Chiefs have a lot of work to do still this offseason in terms of getting the personnel of the roster in order. They will have to figure out who will make up the starting five on the offensive line. They also have to figure out who will take over at the important positions on the defensive side of the ball next season. The Chiefs have the right coaches in place to help these players find success.
The Chiefs want to do a better job of getting the offense and defense going early in the game and be consistent throughout the season, playing well on both sides. Last season, we saw a mix of both, but for the most part, the Chiefs were led by their defense in 2024.
The offense will like to take over or at least even it out next season, but the offense might have to carry the load for the team because of all the pieces the defense lost this offseason.
"I think it is hard overall, when you have the success that Kansas City has had," said NFL analyst Louis Reddick on NFL Live. "It is hard to stay sharp as far as preparation, your attention to detail, you know, you really being on that razor's edge every single week. Well, it is funny how you get a little kick in the rear end."
"It will make you focus and go, we are letting some of the little things slip here. Now you have a little bit of a more fire burner underneath you, all the way from the top down."
"Brett Veach was in the lab, right after the Super Bowl, saying I just have to provide Patrick Mahomes better protection. I have to have better players on this offensive line, for my quarterback is not running for his life. And he has gone out and done that."
