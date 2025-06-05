Reviewing Game Predictions For the Chiefs in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have one plan for the 2025 season, and that is going back to the Super Bowl and winning it. The Chiefs fell short of that goal in 2024 and will look to get revenge.
The Chiefs have a schedule that is one of the hardest, if not the hardest, schedules in the National Football League. The Chiefs will play a lot of playoff teams from last season and have a lot of games with the other contenders in the league. It will not be an easy road for the team to get back to the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs can be better because of that.
They have the best head coach in the league in Andy Reid, and they have the best quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, who will play with a big chip on his shoulder after not playing his best football last season.
Ben Arthur of FOX Sports gave his predictions of what the Chiefs record will be in 2025.
Week 1: vs. Chargers, Friday, Sept. 5
When they kick off in São Paulo, Brazil, don’t be surprised to see a motivated Chiefs team to start 2025. They’ve won seven straight against the AFC West-rival Chargers, too.
Result: Win, 1-0 record
Week 2: vs. Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 14
Kansas City avenges its Super Bowl loss, showcasing improved play in the trenches (on both sides of the ball) and at wide receiver with a healthy Rashee Rice and fully integrated Hollywood Brown.
Result: Win, 2-0
Week 4: vs. Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 28
The Ravens get back at the Chiefs, who won the regular-season opener between the teams last season. Kansas City could have issues against Baltimore’s ascendant defense, which became a truly elite unit at the end of last season after a rough start under first-year coordinator Zach Orr.
Result: Loss, 3-1
Week 6: vs. Lions, Sunday, Oct. 12
A Trent McDuffie-led secondary will have a chance to prove itself against quarterback Jared Goff and a potent group of Detroit pass-catchers.
Result: Win, 5-1
Week 8: vs. Commanders, Monday, Oct. 27
With star quarterback Jayden Daniels in his second season and the Commanders’ revamped supporting cast, Washington looks like a true Super Bowl contender. Kansas City learns that the hard way at home.
Result: Loss, 6-2
Week 9: at Bills, Sunday, Nov. 2
The Chiefs may have the Bills’ number in the playoffs, but not in the regular season, where Kansas City has lost four straight to Buffalo. A motivated Bills team makes that five straight, playing in front of their home fans.
Result: Loss, 6-3
Arthur has the Chiefs finishing up the season with a 12-5 record and winning the AFC West once again. If that happens, they will have another deep playoff run.
