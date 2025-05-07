Chiefs' Kelce Prepared As Much As Ever
The Kansas City Chiefs are getting tight end Travis Kelce for another season, as rumors spiraled all offseason following the Super Bowl defeat that he would hang up the cleats. While Kelce is on the back half of his career, his presence in Kansas City would have surely been missed if he weren't there.
As the offseason continues, this is a time for players to recover their bodies from the grueling season in the National Football League. Some spend it with friends and family, while others dedicate themselves to the gym. Regardless, this is a downtime for the players to focus on anything but football.
That being said, social media has made comments surrounding how Kelce has spent his offseason. In a recent picture released of Kelce dressed to the nines for a commercial being filmed in New York, there were two responses: Positive and negative.
The photo shows Kelce's sweater loosely hanging on his body, as he dons a new set of sunglasses with his hair styled. Some took the picture release to claim that Kelce has let himself go this offseason, claiming he looks unrecognizable and has gained weight.
Touching back on the offseason, professional athletes are often held to a high standard when it comes to their diet. As we have seen across several major sports, these athletes have the resources to help their physiques before a long season.
After spending time fighting for another Super Bowl championship, Kelce looks to be enjoying himself. Kelce is a professional, and he knows his importance on the field. Given that it's May, and the season doesn't start for quite some time, if Kelce is unhappy with his weight, he'd be able to drop it.
Besides, hearing Kelce's reason to return to the Chiefs in 2025, he won't let any limitations get in his way from what could be his final NFL campaign.
"I love so many people in Kansas City, both in that facility, in the community, and it's home for me now. I don't want to leave that life yet. I put in a lot of hard work, and I put in a lot of focus into being the best that I can for K.C. Last year, it didn't end well for us. I just feel like there's a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I've got, and that's what I'm going to do, man," Kelce said.
