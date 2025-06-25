Even George Kittle Notices ‘Skinny’ Travis Kelce
Despite a loss at Seattle on Jan. 3, 2021, George Kittle and the 49ers were headed to the playoffs. Greg Olsen was headed to retirement. Walking off the field, Olsen told Kittle to go get Travis Kelce.
As Kittle remembered Tuesday on NFL Live, Kelce was quickly on board, and Tight End University was born. Now in its fifth year, TEU kicked off at Vanderbilt University in Nashville on Tuesday. Kittle was surprised, as anyone, to see Kelce at his new playing weight entering Year 13.
“I’m pretty sure, one of the Super Bowls that they won,” Kittle shared, “I saw him the previous offseason and I think he was 280 pounds. And he was first-team All-Pro and they won the Super Bowl. He’s going to be ready for the season regardless of what it is.”
What it is, according to the Chiefs’ official roster, is 250 pounds. But NFL teams don’t regularly update their rosters. In other words, like Patrick Mahomes’ shorter hair, expect something a lot less listed on the roster next to Kelce’s weight once rookies and veterans report for training camp in St. Joseph, Mo., on July 21.
Kelce wouldn’t divulge the number last week, although he said his new weight will translate to better results this season.
“I'm down some weight from the end of the season last year,” Kelce said at the mandatory minicamp last week. “This year, I got some time to really focus on some form of running. Certainly feeling good, and it'll pay off.”
Kelce provided the energy at Monday night’s TEU kickoff event. And at the after-party, 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift provided a few once-in-a-lifetime conversations at a crowded Nashville bar.
Swift was also in attendance at Allegiant Stadium when Kelce and the Chiefs beat Kittle in the Super Bowl two years ago.
Kelce has said previously that one of the most important benefits Tight End University provides him is reassurance that his methods, execution and approach are what’s best. It also serves as an immersive three-day camp that unites the tight end community and gives back to those less fortunate.
Open to current and past tight ends, the event this season includes NFL stars such as Trey McBride, Dallas Goedert, Isaiah Likely and Rob Gronkowski.
Kittle and the 49ers also had a hand in creating National Tight Ends Day, now the fourth Sunday of every October. As legend has it, Kittle and then-San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discussed the idea informally during a 2018 game.
Kelce is carrying a Kansas City tight end torch that has shone brightly this century. He and former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez were recently recognized as two of the NFL’s best three tight ends this century.
