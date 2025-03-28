Should Chiefs Make Blockbuster Trade for 49ers' Star?
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a season where they did not have reliable weapons at the wide receiver position for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to get the ball to.
The Chiefs tried many things last season to try to get it going with their receivers, but most of them did not work out. Mostly it was due to injuries, and for others, they could not find chemistry with the new offense.
This offseason the Chiefs have brought back almost every receiver they had over the last couple years. One main receiver they lost over free agency was veteran DeAndre Hopkins, who came to the Chiefs in the middle of the season because of a trade. Hopkins did not work out well with the Chiefs, and now the Chiefs look to regroup in the offseason.
The Chiefs will have weapons for Mahomes to throw to, but they can make a blockbuster trade to get another receiver, which can be a problem if he gets on this Chiefs offense. The Chiefs should trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
The 49ers have already traded away one of their receivers from last season in Deebo Samuel and the way they have been trying to cut some money off their books, trading Aiyuk is not out of the question.
"You get calls, and you always listen to calls," said 49ers general manager John Lynch. "I think since Kyle (Shanahan) and I have been here, we’ve been certainly a top five, I believe, number two, cash spending team in the four years. Going into the fourth year, I think we’re the fourth highest cash spending team, so at some point, you have to reset a little bit or at least recalibrate. You can’t just keep pressing the pedal, and I think there’s some good that could come out. We need to get younger, I think we’re the oldest team in football trying to make a run at the deal last year. And I think it’s good to constantly get younger."
Aiyuk is coming off a injury but he is expected to be back early in the 2025 season. Aiyuk is an excellent receiver, both with his route running and his speed. Something the Chiefs have not had in that position in a long time.
