Should Chiefs Trade for Colts' Alec Pierce?
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to improve in any way they can this offseason. They have already made some offseason moves in free agency to get a better roster going for the 2025 season.
The Chiefs did lose a lot of key players in free agency but that does not mean they cannot be better next season. The Chiefs' front office has addressed some of those departures with their own signings.
One area the Chiefs will need to improve next season is getting weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes had to deal with a lot last season, but he still managed to get his team to the Super Bowl.
Now he wants to get them back there, but this time he wants to win it. The Chiefs had weapons at the receiver position miss time last season because of injuries. They traded for veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the middle of last season but Hopkins and Mahomes could not get the chemistry going like many thought they would.
This offseason brought back much of the Chiefs' receiving core of Juju Smith-Schuster, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Skyy Moore, and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. But there is one receiver that the Chiefs could trade for that can add value to the offense.
That player? Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce. This would be a great trade for the Chiefs as Pierce is a deep threat and can help the Chiefs' offense stretch the field.
"Pierce could certainly thrive as a deep threat for Patrick Mahomes, which is an element of Andy Reid's offense that has been missing since Tyreek Hill's departure," said Kevin Hickey of The Sporting News. "Though the aforementioned Worthy has elite speed, Pierce has proven he can make sensational plays as a deep threat."
"The issue with this idea is that the Colts love Pierce — and for good reason. They selected him in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and he's taken positive steps in each season. The Cincinnati product posted 37 receptions for 824 yards and seven touchdowns despite dealing with a frustrating development at the quarterback position."
The Chiefs can still go after Pierce but if they cannot get him, they can still add another receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft next month.
