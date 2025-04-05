Should Chiefs Be Looking at Local Cornerback Talent?
It is an exciting time to be around the National Football League. For the teams, fans, and the young talented prospects that will be looking to get their named called in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The draft is quickly approaching and that means teams are putting together their final scouting reports and their prospect interviews. Their final draft boards should be coming together with players they want to go after and players that are flying under the radar.
For the Kansas City Chiefs, this is another opportunity to make their team better by drafting the right players that will give the team the best chance to win games, not only next season but in the future. Over the years, the Chiefs have done a great job of getting the right players in the building by drafting them. This year, they look to do the same.
On the defensive side, the Chiefs need to look to find another cornerback that can play alongside 2022 NFL Draft pick Trent McDuffie and give their defensive another shut-down corner.
Last season, the Chiefs struggled to find that consistent cornerback on the opposite side of McDuffie, and opposing defenses took advantage of it.
The Chiefs will be taking a look at local star cornerback Jacob Parrish out of Kansas State in the 2025 draft. Parrish had a solid college career and finished it by having a great final season.
"Two-year starter with ball skills and athleticism for inside/outside versatility. Parrish glides around the field powered by quick feet and smooth hips. He can stay tight to underneath routes from press man and plays with poise and timing when the throw goes deep," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He has adequate long speed and twitchy short-area burst to challenge throws from off-man and zone but struggles to gather and redirect quickly to match comebacks and double-breakers. He played with better coverage physicality in 2024 but is still lacking as a run defender and open-field tackler. He needs more seasoning but has the athletic tools and ball skills to compete for a role as a CB3."
Parrish could come in and learn from McDuffie as well as others. He could also find his spot on the Chiefs' defense. Parrish tracks the ball well and plays a physical style of football from the cornerback position. A good fit for the Chiefs.
