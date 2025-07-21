All Eyes Are on Chiefs’ Josh Simmons This Training Camp
The Kansas City Chiefs' training camp is officially underway with the first practice taking place on July 22. This training camp, the Chiefs will look to solidify their offensive line from the weaknesses they experienced last season. A huge contributor in that plan will be the franchise's first-round selection from the 2025 NFL Draft, Josh Simmons.
Simmons almost fell out of the first round of the draft due to franchises not wanting to take a chance on an injured player. Seeing Simmons fall to the Chiefs in the selection process, the franchise couldn't have passed him up, as he was highly regarded to be a top selection if it weren't for his left knee injury.
The Chiefs selected Simmons, knowing that he would have to recover from his left knee injury, but throughout the offseason thus far, Simmons has made strides in the right direction in his recovery process. Head coach Andy Reid revealed that Simmons will be ready to compete for the left tackle role this training camp.
Depending on how well his knee holds up this summer, the left tackle competition between Simmons and free agent signing Jaylon Moore will be a must-watch. Moore signed a two-year deal worth $30 million and $21,240,000 guaranteed with the Chiefs before Simmons was taken in the NFL Draft.
While Moore doesn't have a ton of starting experience under his belt, he has been a consistent backup option throughout his career who has the potential to develop into a starter. He'll have to compete from start to finish with Simmons after seeing what Simmons can do when he's healthy.
Simmons was ranked the third-best offensive tackle available in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to PFF, and ranked as the 18th-best player on their big board.
"Simmons brings impressive flexibility, leverage, foot speed, balance and hand work to the NFL with an adequate frame. He lacks a bit of power in the run game and is coming off an ACL tear in 2024, but his movement skills and football intelligence make him worthy of a top-50 pick and a shot to be a starter early on," Trevor Sikkema wrote.
Simmons' health and progression will be well documented throughout training camp, as well as the competition at the left tackle position.
As always, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.