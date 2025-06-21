Analyst Sounds Off On Chiefs Championship Ring Desires
All this offseason, everything that has been said about the Kansas City Chiefs has not been good. Since they lost in the Super Bowl, which ended their season, the Chiefs are not getting love from anyone. And that could be because everyone has seen them as villains for the last couple of years. And what people think is going on with the referees and the Chiefs did not help that either. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back.
The Chiefs held their mandatory minicamp this week and it was a good time for all the players to get back in the building and on the field with each other to build that chemistry with each other for next season. They will play a huge role for the team because they have a lot of new faces this season due to all the players they lost in free agency and the new players they brought in.
Earlier this week, the Chiefs also received their AFC Conference rings, but they were not interested in any of that because they are playing for Super Bowl rings only. Tight end Travis Kelce let it be known that is why he came back, to win another Super Bowl, but he did want others to end the AFC rings because he knows it means something to others.
But the Chiefs will look to get back to their normal selves next season. It all starts with the team getting better at the areas where they did not play well last season.
"I love it because he [Kelce] is a three-time Super Bowl Champion, he is one of the greatest tight ends in the history of football," said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "We are a first ballot future Hall of Famer. Despite all of these achievements, the final score was 40-22, America, it was niot even that close."
"This was a beatdown ... I never thought in a million years I would see happen to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. A loss is one thing, a throne a** kicking was another. And that made for a long offseason for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, and it should. You recover from it, and there is another season."
