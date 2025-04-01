Chiefs Can Start Strong Draft Haul with Simple Decision
Winning two consecutive Super Bowls and playing in three consecutive Super Bowls can mask a team's true deficiencies. The Kansas City Chiefs' most pressing needs were highlighted on the game's biggest stage, as they had their worst game of the season at the worst possible moment.
The Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles made it evident what they need to work on. Besides adding to its group of wide receivers, Kansas City must address its offensive line this offseason, as the unit's failure to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes played a role in the loss.
Their inability to protect Mahomes correctly in the Super Bowl led to the Chiefs' offensive line being the team's primary focus this offseason. They have already made multiple moves in free agency to address their offensive line, but they could also do so in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team released his mock draft, projecting first-round picks for every team in the National Football League. Crabbs believes the Chiefs will use their first-round draft pick to solidify their offensive line for the foreseeable future by selecting a lineman in the first round.
"Kansas City got aggressive with another big-money free agent contract for its offensive line when it signed Jaylon Moore. However, the last time the Chiefs got upstaged in the Super Bowl, as they did by Philadelphia, they overinvested in the group to ensure they had the horses needed to fix the unit," Crabbs said.
"They added Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, and Trey Smith…all in the same offseason. After moving on from Thuney, the Chiefs are more than just an ambitious contract to Moore away from righting the ship up front."
Kansas City is relatively set at many of the positions on its roster. However, their lack of a cohesive offensive line has already cost them a Super Bowl. It is an issue the Chiefs must ensure they have figured out before the season starts and not spend next season trying to figure it out.
This is the first offseason in a while that the Chiefs have not been Super Bowl champions. They must make the most of it if they hope to make another postseason run.
