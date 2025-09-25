Chiefs Star Talks on Getting Back into the Win Column
The Kansas City Chiefs picked up a huge win in Week 3 of the season. It was not against a tough team, or was it a good showing for the Chiefs in this one? But it was much needed because the Chiefs could have dropped to 0-3 with a loss. The Chiefs knew they needed this badly, and they heard all the noise going into the game about them. It is never easy to win in this league, and the Chiefs should not be apologizing for how they got the job done.
But that was not the case, and they are on the board now. The Chiefs are now looking to get back-to-back wins heading into Week 4. They will be in a tough one in Week 4, but it is another chance to get back on track and give them momentum. The Chiefs will be heading back home against a very familiar opponent. That is one of their AFC rival, the Baltimore Ravens. There are going to be a lot of interesting headlines going into this matchup.
Travis Kelce on Chiefs First Win
"I will say, it feels like we are rolling," said Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the "New Heights" podcast. "It feels like we are starting to get this thing going on offense. Our defense is playing stellar. Both this game and last. Absolutely felt phenomenal performances, and stopping the run is the biggest thing. And our defensive backs are playing really good. We had a few turnovers, and when you win the turnover battle, you typically win the game. Helps out."
"Hollywood has been playing outstanding. He has been that safety net for Pat, and I think we are going to keep getting this thing rolling, man. Hopefully, we get Xavier Worthy back here soon and get Rashee Rice back in the building. I know we do not get to see him for another three weeks, but he will get his engine rolling. Get the swagger back of getting the whole unit back. And even Juju Smith-Schuster cannot say enough about what Juju is to this team.
"His energy, his accountability. He is always in the right spot, always there for Patrick, especially on the roll-outs. He has a good feel for the game and the offense ... I think we are starting to catch some momentum.
