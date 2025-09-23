One Reason Teams Must Still Fear the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs got their first win of the 2025 NFL season in Week 3. It was not the prettiest of wins or the way they wanted to win that game, but it was an important one for this team. The Chiefs went on the road and did what they needed to do to come back home on the winning side.
The Chiefs now want to improve on this win and get to the things that they did not do well. They have a huge matchup coming up this week against one of their AFC rivals.
We see that this Chiefs team is not looking like the one we have seen in the past. This team is different, and they need to get better if they want to have a chance of getting into the playoffs. It is surprising to say that from a team that is led by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Two of the best in the league. But through three weeks, we can say that this Chiefs team will not be making far if they keep playing the way they are.
Patrick Mahomes
Many wonder where this team would be without Mahomes. He has been running around on most pass plays out there and making plays. Without Mahomes, this team will be somewhere else. Sooner or later, someone else is going to have to step up.
Mahomes cannot do it all by himself, and when seen last season, what happens when they lean on him too much? But if the Chiefs do turn it around and start looking better once they start getting their players back, they are going to be looked at differently
“That’s how he rolls,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “He goes 100 miles an hour. … It seems like every week he does something like that. The guys know that he’s all in. It’s not like he’s just throwing the ball back there. He’s going to do whatever it takes to come out on top in the game.”
"Pat had some really good things he did out there,” added Reid, on Mahomes completed 22 of 37 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown, and effectively sealed the W with a 33-yard, fourth-quarter pass to Tyquan Thornton right after a 34-yard scoring pass to Thornton was ruled incomplete."
