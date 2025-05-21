Kelce's Girlfriend, Taylor Swift Gets Invitation to Chiefs Thanksgiving Game
When the 2025 NFL Full Schedule was released last week, many games stood out to the National Football League fans. But no game caught everyone's attention like the Kansas City Chiefs' Thanksgiving matchup. The Chiefs will travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in the Cowboys' annual home Thanksgiving game.
That matchup will be one of the most-watched games next season. Getting one of the best teams in the league facing a premium franchise in the NFL in the holiday season is a must-watch. A lot of people will have their eyes on that match because they will be sitting around after having Thanksgiving food, and their eyes will be glued to their TV.
It is also a matchup that features some of the superstars in the NFL. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones. And for the Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Ceedee Lamb, and defensive end Micah Parsons. When you look all around, it is full of stars.
But one star that the league really wants there is Kelce's girlfriend and pop superstar Taylor Swift. We know how she has affected views for the league, and that number can break a record next season between these two teams.
Swift has officially received a special invitation for the Thanksgiving matchup.
“Anybody who’s been watching football for the last few years knows that the Chiefs have almost kind of surpassed the Cowboys, really as the bell cow,” North said. “And this is what happens when you care, a) pop culture part of the fabric of the country right now. And this is par for the course for the Chiefs.”
Host Kay Adams said people might think the use of the words “pop culture” in North’s answer sends a message about superstar singer Taylor Swift. But Adams noted the league is only focused on the Chiefs seeking to avenge their Super Bowl LIX loss.
“Yeah,” North affirmed, “and if Taylor wants to come, we’ll make sure there’s a seat for her.”
Adams chuckled, and North quickly added an open invitation for Swift: “And if she wants to sing, that’s good, too. We need an anthem.”
