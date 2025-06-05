Travis Kelce Provides Insight on Chiefs' First Round Draft Pick
The story of the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason revolved around two things: How will they address the offensive line, and is veteran tight end Travis Kelce going to retire? We know now that Kelce will be returning to the Chiefs in 2025, but the state of the offensive line still hangs in question until they play Week 1.
The Chiefs did a strong job this offseason of addressing their biggest needs. While Kelce's situation was a decision up to him, the Chiefs' front office took the time and effort to scout and add offensive linemen to a scheme that desperately needs the help.
With the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Chiefs added to their offensive line by drafting Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. Regardless of the injury history, Simmons remains one of the best pick-ups the Chiefs could have made with the final pick in round one.
Coming off a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, Simmons has made strides in returning to the game of football, with the hopes he will become the starting left tackle for the Chiefs' offensive line. According to Kelce, who has seen Simmons play thus far in OTAs, the progress has been optimistic.
“Josh Simmons is, first of all, a great dude. Seems like he’s embracing this situation,” Kelce said on his podcast New Heights. “He is working hard to make sure that he’s ready by the time the season comes around or [be] as healthy as he can be."
"I’ve seen him over there working some pass sets and things like that. When you see the guy move, he is so balanced, and he is such a big athlete. He doesn’t seem he is ever top-heavy. His legs are strong, his feet are in the ground. He is very precise with his movements.”
Knowing that quarterback Patrick Mahomes was taken down the most in his career last season, the need to add to the left tackle position was a dire one. The franchise also brought in veteran offensive lineman Jaylon Moore, who is also an option for the position should Simmons not be 100% come Week 1.
