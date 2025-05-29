Analysts' Optimistic Prediction On Chiefs' Josh Simmons
With OTAs continuing to roll on, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected things to watch going from now until the beginning of the season. One of the biggest storylines all offseason, even well before OTAs, would be what the Chiefs would do to fix their offensive line. Mainly, the left tackle spot.
The Chiefs addressed the position through both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. The free agent addition of Jaylon Moore looked very promising ahead of the NFL Draft, but once the Chiefs were on the clock in the first round and selected Josh Simmons out of Ohio State, all eyes have been on him.
Simmons has the tools to be an impactful player in the National Football League, but one of the biggest factors holding him back currently is his left knee. After missing a large chunk of his senior season due to the injury, the Chiefs are hopeful this recovery will bring him back to the elite level he was playing at.
Both Simmons and Moore are good options at the left tackle position, especially with all the moving parts the offensive line had last season. But what remains is whether Simmons will be healthy to begin the season or not.
Regardless of the injury, analyst Pete Prisco has a strong prediction of Simmons in the NFL, should nothing hold him back following the knee injury.
"I think if he (Simmons) is healthy, he is their left tackle," Prisco said on CBS Sports' YouTube channel. "I know they paid Jaylon Moore, but I think if he's healthy, he's their left tackle and he's going to be Patrick Mahomes' left tackle for a long, long time. He will be a star in this league. He is the best offensive lineman in this draft."
Mahomes was sacked the most in his career last season, and the massive presence of Simmons and his pure strength on the line will be a massive upgrade. It has to be in the back of the Chiefs' minds, though, that if Simmons isn't able to return to form, the front office made a strong backup decision with Moore.
As the offseason continues, it will only work in favor of Simmons and his recovery process. Hopeful to see him on the field for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the behind-the-scenes work has begun.
