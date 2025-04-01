Chiefs set for Several Revenge Games in 2025
After a devastating loss in Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs are coming into the 2025 season out for revenge.
While the official schedule hasn't been published yet, the NFL released the list of each team's opponents for the upcoming year back in January. According to NFL.com writer and talk-show personality Adam Rank, a few of the Chiefs' matchups stand out as potentially thrilling revenge games next season:
1. Eagles at Chiefs
This is the matchup we're all waiting for. Fresh off a loss, the Chiefs would surely like to make a statement win against the team that prevented them from completing the historic three-peat.
"I realize that doesn't carry the same punch as a title clash for all the marbles, but it should still be very entertaining -- kind of like one of those WWE matches where Cody Rhodes gives you reason to watch a non-championship fight," Rank wrote. "And it will be an opportunity for the Chiefs to score a point in the first half, unlike what they managed the last time out against the Eagles, so they have that going for them."
2. Chiefs at Bills
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is undefeated against Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (4-0), but it's always an entertaining watch as the games often come down to the final minutes. We can't forget the 2023 AFC Championship where the Chiefs managed to push down the length of the field in 13 seconds, sending the game to overtime where a Travis Kelce touchdown sent them to the Super Bowl.
"The Bills do always seem to get the better of the Chiefs in the regular season, including their past four such matchups," Rank continued. "Then again, those wins come with much lower stakes than their playoff showdowns. You'd think all that context might take some juice out of this game, because the true test won't come until the postseason- but Mahomes vs. Allen will always be must-see TV. And Buffalo will surely want to shed any lingering memories of these teams' last encounter."
The Chiefs will also face the Baltimore Ravens next season, which will also be a fun game to watch. But it comes down to the Super Bowl rematch. This is surely part of the reason that Kelce came back for a 13th season, and what many Chiefs players are looking forward to.
