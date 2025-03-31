Chiefs' Travis Kelce Basks In Business Endeavor
One player that everyone has been following this offseason has been the Kansas City Chiefs' face of the franchise and star tight end, Travis Kelce. Kelce is a player that everyone likes to see play and his personality is well-liked around the NFL and with NFL fans.
Kelce had an interesting end to his season last year. Kelce did not perform his best in some of the biggest games of the season, and one of them was in the Super Bowl. It was one of his worst career performances. Kelce had a tough time, and that is one way he did not want to go out -- but he was not even sure of that following that game.
Kelce had to make the toughest decision of his football career: whether he wanted to play or go into retirement. But Kelce did not want to end his career with the performance he put on last year, especially in the Super Bowl. So, Kelce has decided to come back next season and give it at least one more go around in Kansas City. We all know that Chiefs Kingdom loves that decision.
Now, Kelce had a lot of options for what to do if he decided to retire this offseason. The opportunities seem endless for the future Hall of Famer. Kelce will still have plenty of opportunities once he finally calls it a career to get into many different areas beyond his football career.
One opportunity he has taken outside of football is with the Garage Beer Company, which Kelce helped endorse on social media.
"Is this thing headed to my house?" said Kelce on X/Twitter.
Travis along with his brother Jason Kelce have become investors in the Garage Beer.
“When we were forming the partnership with them, it was very important that the ownership they had be super meaningful and represent the amount of effort that they wanted to put into building the business," said Garage Beer CEO Andy Sauer.
“I love just kind of what I felt the brand could be. Everybody remembers that moment when they had that first beer with their dad in the garage, and I think there’s something in that — that is so nostalgic for people.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and you won't miss another breaking news story again.
You can please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE