Chiefs' Andy Reid Sounds Off on Tush Push
Going into the new NFL campaign, there has been a lot of talk of what to do with the notorious "tush push" play. The play was a topic of conversation at the NFL Owners Meeting on Monday, as several head coaches gave their opinions on what the league should do.
For those who don't know, the tush push is a collective play that puts the offensive team's quarterback in a position to advance the football a short feat to secure a first down. The ban was originally proposed by the Green Bay Packers. Below is their statement regarding the proposed ban.
"No offensive player may immediately at the snap, push or throw his body against a teammate, who was lined up directly behind the snapper and received the snap, to aid him in an attempt to gain yardage."
With a decision looming in the air, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about his thoughts surrounding the tush push play on Monday. Below is his response.
“Yeah, I don’t know, you can argue it either way. I’ve felt like it’s a successful play,” Reid said on Monday. “If there’s a problem with injury, possible injury, you’ve got to look at it. So, I would listen, probably, to the medical people on it, see what they think about the body mechanics. You don’t want to go through something like Buffalo went through — if it’s a neck situation, it’s going to be a risk. I think you have to listen to the whole story."
Whether or not the play has a great effect, if used correctly, the play has raised eyebrows around the safety and health concerns of some across the NFL. To that, coach Reid sympathizes.
"But I would say, if it’s putting a player in a bad position, then you probably have to do something about it. But if it’s not, it’s a heck of a play," Reid said.
The Chiefs' offense has been among the top of the NFL for quite some time now, whether they use the tush push or not. Given coach Reid's comments, if they play does get abolished it should be done for the players safety, rather than banning it because it is ineffectiveness.
