Travis Kelce Shares Nothing but Confidence for Chiefs in 2025
The 2025 campaign could very well be the final season for Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. Rumors circulated all offseason surrounding whether Kelce would retire following the Super Bowl LIX defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. In what could be the last dance for Kelce, he's ready to make it count.
Kelce has become a well-known public figure since sparking a relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, but Chiefs Kingdom still sees him as their historic tight end. While Kelce's production has been on a decline the last two seasons, it shouldn't surprise anyone if Kelce goes out each game and leaves it all on the field.
Throughout his career, Kelce has helped the franchise secure three Super Bowl championships and maintain its dominance over its AFC West division rivals. The Chiefs are looking to rebound from their defeat in the Super Bowl, a stance that Kelce feels passionate about following his performance in the game of games.
"I don't think I was the best leader during the Super Bowl itself," Kelce said on Bussin with the Boys. "In terms of making plays, being able to find a way no matter what defense they're playing, I've always put the accountability on myself to get open no matter what."
Recently, Kelce was interviewed by NBC Sports' Kira K. Dixon. In the interview, Kelce revealed that he has nothing but confidence in the Chiefs' plan has stayed the same for the new season, and confidence in his teammates
“Obviously, just win the Super Bowl. We made it all the way to the dance, and I just got to finish. I think we’ve got an unbelievable room coming back, obviously amazing coaches, amazing leadership in the organization. I’m just excited to get back after it and kind of rebuild this team as we do every year," Kelce said.
The goal is the same; the Chiefs are hungry to be at the top of the mountain again. If Kelce has anything left in the tank to close out his NFL playing career, should it be the end of the line, he needs to bring it out for the entirety of the season. Who doesn't want to go out on top, right?
