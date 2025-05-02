Social Media Reacts to Travis Kelce's Viral Dance Video
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has done a ton in his NFL career since getting drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since debuting in 2014, Kelce has several accolades, which includes 10 Pro Bowls, for All-Pros, and three Super Bowl championships.
Kelce was heavily known in the world of football as just a tight end, until he began dating pop star Taylor Swift. While their relationship gets talked about a ton on television when the Chiefs play, Kelce's name has turned into more than just a football player, as Swift fans view him as "Taylors Boyfriend".
Besides supporting each other through it all, Kelce must have picked up on some of her dance moves, as they were on full display when Kelce played golf with Justin Timberlake. Timberlake has a golf brand named 8AM Golf, as Kelce and his brother Jason were invited to the 8AM Invitational at Wynn Las Vegas.
Timberlake and Kelce, alongside comedian Andrew Santino, all broke out into an impromptu dance, lip syncing along to Midnight Star's "Curious," which has several fans of Timberlake and Kelce laughing along with them on social media.
"Nah I thought this was a legit music video for a second," One fan on Instagram wrote.
"I love it!!! Great moves gentleman," another said.
"Imagine you're golfing and suddenly look over to see Justin Timberlake and Travis Kelce dancing," JCPenny Portraits wrote on Timberlake's TikTok video.
"This is faaaaaaaaar too synchronized to be the first take. The two-stepping and hip wiggles had me rolling," Another fan wrote on TikTok.
On the latest episode of Kelce's podcast "New Heights," alongside his brother, the Chiefs tight end was overjoyed about his experience.
"Dude, so much fun," Kelce said. "I was with another one of my favorite people on this earth, Andrew Santino, and I'm not gonna lie, man, Santino is a stick."
While away from the football field, it is encouraging to see Kelce have fun in his life, but as the NFL campaign continues to near, perhaps he can take some of those dance moves from the golf course to Arrowhead Stadium to weave and dodge several defenders.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.